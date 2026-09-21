Alexa Chung Gives Lingerie Dressing a Savile Row Twist at McQueen's Show

After 25 years of presenting runway shows in Paris, McQueen's return to London Fashion Week doubled as a cool-girl convention for residents. Everyone from Lila Moss and Georgia May Jagger to Emilia Clarke and Florence Welch RSVP'd "yes" to the Spring/Summer 2027 showcase. But Alexa Chung's front row outfit—featuring a cropped McQueen corset and office-tested trousers—was a spot-on extension of the "Savile Row-meets-rave" collection.
For her first Fashion Month outing since the Carolina Herrera show at New York Fashion Week, Chung sourced the Spring/Summer 2026 line for a mossy green, lingerie-looking bustier. The taupe bone-in corset featured a lace-up turtleneck and structured cap sleeves. In a slightly weathered, "I came here straight from the club" type of way, extra-long, shade-matched laces dangled down the torso's cutouts and toward her knees.
From there, instead of the utilitarian Bermuda shorts and slouchy brown boots that graced creative director Seán McGirr's runway, Chung wore black low-rise bottoms. The pointy pumps and glossy clutch took the tailored trousers from work-wardrobe territory and into a going-out look.
It appears Chung shares McGirr's affinity for Londoners who wear the "wrong" combination. "London always stimulates me," he said after a black latex look closed the spring showcase. “There’s an attitude, there’s a playfulness. People mix things in a ‘wrong’ way. I love the wrongness.”
That "two wrongs make a right" energy also played a part on the catwalk: Models paired tailored suits with statement headpieces, satin slip dresses with metallic belts, and bridal-looking lace with mouth-shielding masks. To add a bit of "wrongness" to your fall wardrobe, shop the corsets and trousers below.
Shop Corsets and Trousers Inspired by Alexa Chung
L'Agence
Paulette Floral-Jacquard Lace-Up Strapless Top
Ralph Lauren Collection
Sleeveless Thurlow Corset Top
Etro
Jacquard Corset Top with Floral Medallion Motif
Miaou
Christina Corset Top
Free People
Time Flies Low-Rise Clean Solid Trousers
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Everywhere Ponte Pull-On Pant
Mango
Seamed Flare Pants
Banana Republic
High-Rise Modern Flare City Stretch Pant
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.