If anyone deserves a fashion collaboration with Reformation, it's Alexa Chung: The L.A.-based brand joined the It girl's closet back in 2014—five years after Yael Aflalo launched the label. Now, Reformation x Alexa Chung is finally happening.
On October 5, Reformation and Chung announced—and launched—a new co-designed, 30-piece collection "inspired by British classics, vintage romance, and the pieces [Chung has] been styling for years," according to the press release. Crewneck sweaters, graphic tees, floral and animal-print accessories, baggy button-downs, babydoll dresses, and vibrant velvet jackets are among the "original designs and unexpected pairings you'll wish you thought of," per the label.
The Reformation x Alexa Chung collaboration is launching in two parts, but luckily for you (and team Marie Claire), standout styles are already available. Not only can you start shopping, but Chung's mood board-worthy campaign is ripe for copying, too.
The photos (all taken on film) encourage shoppers to mix and match, layer up or down, and finish every outfit with a cool-girl, slightly unconventional accessory. Judging by the role scarves play in the campaign, whether mossy green, ruby red, or cobalt blue, they seem to be a major motif of the collaboration.
But to really nail an "Alexa Chung Core" recreation, the collection wouldn't be complete without a graphic tee or two. T-shirts with statement-making sayings became a mainstay in her street style rotation back in 2008. Since then, they haven't gone anywhere; she even saved her casually cool signature a spot in Reformation x Alexa.
Marie Claire editors were curious to see how Chung's edgy, cool-girl closet (and the effortlessly chic basics it was built upon) would mesh with Reformation's weekend-ready L.A. wardrobe. To test the fashion synergy of the Reformation x Alexa Chung collaboration, Team Marie Claire took the styles for a seasonal spin.
How to Style the Reformation x Alexa Chung Collaboration
“I love how this collaboration exudes holiday dressing without looking too literal. I was instantly attracted to the velvet pieces. While I love how Chung styled the floral skirt with a matching jacket, I opted for the same jacket in this pretty blue-purple, which I could see myself pairing with more items in my closet than the floral one. The skirt could likewise go with a simple black blazer, sweater, or a tank top.
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Speaking of the skirt, it is a true column design/doesn’t have stretch to it, so size up if your hips, like mine, are significantly wider than your waist for a more comfortable fit. While I styled this look with my own mules, I could see the Pony Slippers from the collaboration adding a pop of animal-print fun.”—Irina Grechko, interim senior fashion news editor
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Pepo Jacket
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Carolyn Skirt
"I'm a staunch minimalist, but lately I've been giving my pared-down outfits a playful twist with subtle splashes of color and hints of texture. I did just that while styling Alexa Chung's new Reformation collection. I started by layering a couple of basics from the collaboration: a buttoned navy trench coat and a pair of straight-leg tailored trousers. Then, I enhanced the ensemble with a sumptuous velvet scarf in an elegant shade of chartreuse. The simple addition of this accessory brings the understated outfit to a whole new level—making it feel truly intentional and not at all boring."—Lauren Tappan, fashion editor
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Valentine Coat
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Red Carpet Scarf
"I haven't had much luck in the babydoll dress department: This summer, my uncle compared my stark white, puff-sleeve style to the sisters in The Shining. That's not the vibe I'm going for, but thankfully, the Reformation x Alexa Chung collaboration debuted the babydoll dress of my dreams. The sleeves are relaxed and romantic; the adjustable olive green ribbon gives the color story a day-to-night twist; and the lace-trimmed neckline against the dark chiffon adds that Olivia Rodrigo-esque edge I've always wanted from my babydoll dresses.
It's important to note, though, that the collaboration lists the long-sleeve mini as 'black,' but it looks more chocolate brown. For me, the switch in shades was a win, as I have more brown than black basics in my fall wardrobe. That way, wearing my warm-toned trench coat or poncho on top wouldn't clash. To finish the perfect-for-fall outfit, I committed to the Rodrigo-core bit with my own take on the heeled Mary Janes trend. However, the black satin Event Pumps—which would fill the closed-toe stilettos hole on my shoe rack—could elevate the Daisy Dress beyond its babydoll beginnings and into a laid-back wedding look."—Meguire Hennes, staff writer, fashion
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Daisy Dress
Shop the Rest of the Reformation x Alexa Chung Collaboration
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.