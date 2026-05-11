Olivia Rodrigo has twirled through the lead-up to her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, with one dress style at the front of her styling rack. "I really love the idea of a babydoll dress," she told Vogue in early May, referencing pieces she's worn by Chloé, Sandy Liang, Betsey Johnson, and more. "I just remember being younger and having pictures of Courtney Love and Kat Bjelland from all these riot grrrl punk bands in their babydoll dresses, just owning it."

Some social media users are willfully confusing babydoll dresses with "dressing like a baby", but they seem unversed in the fashion history Rodrigo's referencing. Much like her music—which stacks Taylor Swift-level lyrics over '90s grunge melodies—babydoll dresses aren't as inherently hyper-feminine as they seem. Circa-1950s Balenciaga, Courtney Love, and even present-day designers prove there's always been tension between a babydoll's sweet sleeves and the skirts' rebellious length. Rodrigo isn't the first fashion plate to tap into its lineage, and she won't be the last.

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While the term can be traced back to Avery Abbott's 1912 novel Captain Martha Mary, the babydoll dresses Rodrigo wears today are rooted in a 1942 silhouette crafted by American lingerie designer Sylvia Pedlar. Her design was a response to the U.S. War Production Board's General Limitation Order L-85, which issued a 15-percent reduction in fabric used for women's clothing.

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By 1958, Cristóbal Balenciaga's line of "baby doll dresses" took the risqué-for-its-time dresses mainstream. Stars like Twiggy and Brigitte Bardot wore them as an act of rebellion against the conservative, tea-length hemlines that otherwise ruled fashion in their era.

Twiggy wore babydoll dresses nonstop in the late '60s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Babydoll dresses' appeal to women with a rebellious streak only intensified as the years rolled on. They reached a grunge-rock peak in the '90s, when Hole's Courtney Love wore the short, frilly dresses on repeat—including a 1994 SNL performance Rodrigo may have studied while prepping her third album.

Love was one of many rockstars to reclaim the babydoll as the '90s grunge-girl uniform. Toyland's Kat Bjelland and Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon also sang their greatest hits in thigh-grazing, empire-waisted floral dresses.

Courtney Love wore a Rodrigo-worthy set on SNL. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cut to 2026, and major designers are flexing their fashion history expertise with fresh riffs on the babydoll dress. Labels like Miu Miu, Ann Demeulemeester, Chloé, and more debuted renditions paying homage to the traditional silhouette with cutesy sleeves and extra-short skirts on their Spring 2026 runways. The high-fashion renaissance then influenced several pop stars, including Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Kacey Musgraves, and Halsey, to show some skin beneath hip-high hems.

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A model wore a babydoll dress on Anne Demeulemeester Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu gave it a runway makeover, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Each time Rodrigo has worn a babydoll dress, she's sharing this ongoing fashion legacy with a new generation—and just expressing herself. "My Pinterest is all babydoll dresses and ’70s necklines," she told British Vogue in March. "I want it all to feel fun and laid-back."

When Rodrigo announced the June 12 release of her third studio album, its cover featured her on a swing set in a powder-pink mini dress, with a Peter Pan collar, peekaboo bloomers, and Mary Janes.

Soon after the cover drop, she wore a semi-sheer babydoll from Chloé in the "Drop Dead" music video. Rodrigo's babydoll dresses then fluttered from record-release parties to the Saturday Night Live stage and, eventually, to her Spotify Billions Club concert in Barcelona on May 9.

There, Rodrigo's longtime stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, altered a Generation78 top into a mini dress, over blink-and-you'll-miss-them bloomers for her concert. Rodrigo offset its girlishness with knee-high leather Dr. Martens boots, once again spotlighting the dress's central juxtaposition. Courtney Love would be proud.

Rodrigo followed Love's lead. (Image credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

Rodrigo wears the babydoll dress trend while off-duty. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Online, it seems all the context about Rodrigo's babydoll dresses is getting lost. There's an unspoken expectation for women to make a statement with their personal style, without stepping too far outside what society deems "appropriate." But that's no surprise: No matter what a pop star like Rodrigo wears, people will find a way to project their worst interpretations onto it without reading into the history or the designers who crafted it.

Young women in entertainment are the most common targets for unfair fashion backlash. In 2020, social media users criticized Millie Bobby Brown's Louis Vuitton suit at the SAG Awards for showing "too much cleavage." Meanwhile, Tate McRae is constantly criticized for embracing her sexuality through her styling. "The scrutiny towards women is getting worse and worse," she told Rolling Stone in Jan. 2026.

Last weekend, Rodrigo took center stage in a Generation78 top styled as a babydoll dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like McRae and Brown's cases, anyone who knows their fashion history sees the debate around Rodriogo's babydoll dresses for what it is: a bad-faith misinterpretation of the style's name. Even the Instagram gossip account, Deux Moi, is pro-sartorial choice: "Why are you guys so fired up over a babydoll dress???"

Contrary to some public opinions, a babydoll dress isn't anything more than a fashion reference in Rodrigo's You Seem So Sad world. Just let her embrace it.

TOPICS olivia rodrigo