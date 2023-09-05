Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Maybe you’re skeptical. You’re not buying the whole idea that sustainable fashion is a priority for designers—or worse, even a possibility. Which, fair. There are only a few established players who are really moving the needle forward in a landscape where greenwashing is prevalent, fundamental change has been slow, and landfills are burdened with billions of discarded garments each year.

Enter: Seven fashion design students focusing on sustainability at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology. The academic institution is helping change the industry by offering sustainable fashion programs and advanced learning opportunities that align with circular values.



Earlier this year, Marie Claire and Kering convened for the “Fashion Our Future” conference in downtown New York, where they showcased their innovative designs and hope for a new era of fashion. One where the use of gentle dyes and natural materials, upcycling—and even some computer programming—are proving that responsibility and creativity can go hand-in-hand. Here, they show you what sustainable fashion can look like.

Monbouquette earrings and rings.

"The original intention of the material selection was to reuse the mesh left over from previous designs. I found that this fabric undergoes self-adhesive properties when exposed to heat, so I used 3D shaping to create a new texture. I also restored second-hand clothing and combined recycled shirts with innovative fabrics [like mesh and polymers] to create new garments."

Yixuan Nie Degree: MFA, Fashion Design Focus: Upcycling

Lafayette 148 New York shoes.

"For this design, I used 100-percent cotton and natural dyes alongside pink hibiscus—often used to make agua de jamaica, a hibiscus iced team from Mexico, where I'm from. I used birch leaves for the green."

Giorgio Parolini Arroyo Degree: BFA, Fashion Design Focus: Natural Materials

Kotn top, By Pariah earrings, Azlee necklace.

"I strived to use sustainable materials and practices in every aspect of this design. The fabrics I selected—cotton, silk, and linen—were carefully chosen for their natural fibers and have a lower environmental impact than synthetic materials. I incorporated eco-dyeing as an integral part of the collection's DNA, experimenting with different mordants like rust water and alum [a pickling spice] to achieve a range of colors and patterns.”

Catherine Tang Degree: MFA, Fashion Design Focus: Natural Materials

Wolford top, HUE tights, By Pariah earrings.

"3D printing could open doors to a new world of sustainable materials that we may not have considered before. I've always enjoyed coding, programming, and science. I have a background in architecture. My goal is to merge technology and fashion using unconventional materials and software.”

Lilach Porges Degree: MFA, Fashion Design Focus: 3D Printing

HUE tights, By Pariah earrings, Jia Jia necklaces, Greenwich St. Jewelers necklace.

“I believe that we can reshape fashion into a more conscious and compassionate industry through sustainable practices. To create my design, I implemented a zero-waste pattern-cutting technique. All my patterns are rectangular pieces to ensure minimal fabric waste. The goal of my design was to open up people's eyes to the potential for technological advancements to drive innovation and positive change in the industry."

Ashleen Tuteja Degree: MFA, Fashion Design Focus: Zero Waste

HUE tights, Camper shoes.

"My entire garment is created using my dad's old shirts. I only purchased the thread and some cotton webbing ribbon for the hat as I wanted to minimize using new materials. My aim is to highlight the potential for transforming discarded items into something new."

Valeria Watson Degree: MFA, Fashion Design

Focus: Upcycling

Kotn dress, Hereu shoes, By Pariah earrings, Completedworks rings.

"This project entailed applying an adhesive structure to multi-axis stretch materials to create a buoyant interpretation of ancient drapery. Parametrically coded curves are the source for—not only the decoration—but the construction and fit of the silhouettes. I had seen a similar construction technique by a designer at the MIT Media Lab about a decade ago and wanted to see how the concept could apply to clothing. I used computer software to modify design components in ways that were fast and nearly cost-free."

Deborah Won Degree: MFA, Fashion Design Focus: Natural Materials

