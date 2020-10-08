Once your friend and the person they're dating have established that they are, in fact, an item, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Your gift list just whittled down one. Because they're a BOGO deal now, you see. And gifting a couple is easy, thanks to the 34 incredible gifts, ahead; your friends won't complain about anything they receive on this list. (Well, possibly number 30, the in-shower wine glass holder, because they might fight over who uses it first. Maybe get two?) These gifts range from the quirky and fun to the everyday necessities, such as a beautiful set of German steel knives or coffee beans made by a small, thriving business. We kept the price range relatively modest, too, so you don't have to break the bank shopping for your favorite couple(s). Anyway, you're about to make your friends—and in some cases, their child or pet as well—very happy.