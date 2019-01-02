As a fan of Meghan Markle, I take pride in knowing every little detail about the royal, from her due date to her taste in shoes. (These are the six brands she always wears, by the way.) There's plenty to learn about the Duchess from studying her style alone. She wears the pants, sometimes literally, in every situation she's in. She's a supporter of strong females (as evidenced by her relationship with Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy). She is bold, fierce, and an independent thinker. I know, the last bit was loaded. But, if you've tracked her fashion as long as I have, you know Meghan's personality, and thus style, is a openly more daring than the rest of the ladies in the royal family.

As much as she experiments and pushes the limit on her wardrobe choices, however, Meghan's taste in jewelry is the opposite. It's simple and uncomplicated. She prefers delicate rings, necklaces, and earrings (with the exception of these ginormous ones she wore to Prince Charles' birthday party) for every day wear and even sports them at fancy galas or receptions. Her accessories never make a flashy statement, rather they just blend in nicely with her tailored dresses and trousers. Like her footwear, Meghan has a comfortable mix of jewelry brands, from the luxe to affordable. Here, we've uncovered five of her go-to labels for when she's, you know, not borrowing tiaras from the Queen's private collection.

Catbird

Meghan wore her Catbird threadbare ring while visiting Reprezent 107.3FM on January 9, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

This minimalist jewelry brand was founded by Rony Vardi in 2004 and offers the daintiest finds you can imagine, from barely-there rings to the bracelets you never want to (and can't really) take off. The delicate nature of the accessories are a hit with the Duchess of Sussex, who has worn her thin gold band on a few trips from London to Scotland. The brand's simple and unassuming design goes well with more intricate pieces too, as Meghan likes to wear three or four rings on her hand at a time. If you're looking for a base piece to build your ring stack on, invest in the threadbare style. It's royal approved.

Missoma



Meghan wore Missoma’s interstellar ring on a visit to Edinburgh Castle, Scotland on February 13, 2018. Getty Images

This U.K.-based accessories label is the brain child of Marisa Hordern, who left the corporate world in 2007 to turn her passion for gemstones and hobby of jewelry-making into a thriving business. Most of her jewelry is made from gold vermeil (a sterling silver base is plated with a thick layer of real gold), which keeps prices at an affordable $50 to $200 range. Make no mistake though, the quality is still superb, which stars like Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber, and Meghan Markle can likely attest to. The Duchess has worn quite a few Missoma pieces, from the bracelets to the rings, which she often layers up on. As the brand positions itself to make waves in the U.S. market, you'll want to buy a few pieces for yourself (and friends) before everything's sold out.

Adina Reyter

The Duchess of Sussex wore an Adina Reyter solid pave teardrop necklace while visiting Sussex on October 3, 2018. Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has worn Adina Reyter over eight different times, proving this jewelry brand is one of her go-tos. Meghan first debuted a pair of small earrings from the brand in March 2018 when she attended a service for Commonwealth Day. Over time, the royal acquired more pieces, including the teardrop necklace (in the photo above). Thanks to the Meghan Effect, fans have been flocking to the Adina Reyter's website and Instagram, eager to purchase the next Markle gem. "My goal has always been to build a brand with accessible, fine jewelry that can be worn and enjoyed every day. The Duchess is our ideal woman to showcase this approach," said designer Adina Reyter via email.

Birks

During a visit to Dublin, Ireland, Meghan and Prince Harry stopped by for a reception at Glencairn, the residence of Robin Barnett, the British ambassador to Ireland. She wore a pair of citrine and diamond drop earrings from Birks with her Emilia Wickstead dress. Getty Images

For special occasions that require more regal jewelry, Meghan turns to Birks. (The Canadian label was founded in 1979 and produces high-end pieces that can cost thousands.) For high-profile events like Meghan's engagement photo call in 2017 and the Queen's Christmas lunch, Meghan wore Birks earrings. For her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Ireland in 2018, the Duchess wore a pair of stunning yellow drop earrings from Birks at a reception. She later followed up with a pair of diamond studs while visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. In total, Meghan's worn almost 16 different pieces from Birks, marking the label as a solid favorite. "The exposure is a textbook example of what organic PR should be: a consumer who fell in love with the brand becomes the best-known person on the planet," said Eva Hartling, Birks’ chief marketing officer and vice president to Maclean’s.



Pippa Small

Meghan wore Pippa Small bangles and earrings while attending The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London. Getty Images Jeff Spicer/BFC

Meghan's support for ethnical clothing labels naturally extends to her jewelry collection. She's been spotted wearing Pippa Small, an accessory label with an emphasis on ethical jewelry and charity work, on a number of occasions, but most recently at The 2018 Fashion Awards where Meghan presented Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy an award. While making a speech on stage about Keller, the Duchess wore Pippa Small earrings and an arm full of bangles made by artisans of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation in Afghanistan. Meghan's making sure the world has its eyes on a brand that's trying to make a difference.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE