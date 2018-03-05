These Celebs Looked Identical on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Sequins, red gowns, plunging necklines, and open-leg slits dominated the Oscars red carpet last night. While your eyes may have glazed over the 90+ celebrities who attended the carpet and after-party step-and-repeat, it's hard to miss the celebs who look like they got dressed together before the show. (We're looking at you, Jennifer Lawrence and Sandra Bullock.) Here, the best twinning moments of the night.