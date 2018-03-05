Today's Top Stories
These Celebs Looked Identical on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

If you didn't wear sequins, did you even attend the Oscars?

Getty Images

Sequins, red gowns, plunging necklines, and open-leg slits dominated the Oscars red carpet last night. While your eyes may have glazed over the 90+ celebrities who attended the carpet and after-party step-and-repeat, it's hard to miss the celebs who look like they got dressed together before the show. (We're looking at you, Jennifer Lawrence and Sandra Bullock.) Here, the best twinning moments of the night.

1 Margot Robbie and Gal Gadot
Getty Images

Robbie in Chanel Spring 2018 Couture, Gadot in Givenchy Spring 2018 Couture.

2 Meryl Streep and Allison Janney
Getty Images

Streep in Christian Dior, Janney in Reem Acra.

3 St. Vincent
Getty Images

St. Vincent wore identical outfits (sans pants) to the Oscars red carpet and after-party.

4 St. Vincent and Kendall Jenner
Getty Images

Then she matched with Kendall Jenner, who attended the Vanity Fair after-party in Redemption.

5 Janet Mock and Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images

Enter: gorgeous open-leg slits on Mock and Henson.

6 Olivia Wilde and Gal Gadot
Getty Images

Did we mention sequins? Olivia Wilde in Roberto Cavalli and Gal Gadot in Givenchy Spring 2018 Couture.

7 Jennifer Lawrence and Sandra Bullock
Getty Images

While side-by-side they don't immediately scream "matchy-matchy," Lawrence and Bullock both chose metallic dresses to grace the red carpet and they're equally as stunning.

8 Elizabeth Banks and Molly Sims
Getty Images

Hello again, metallic wonders. Banks in Ralph & Russo Spring 2018 Couture and Sims in Naeem Khan.

