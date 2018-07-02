A little girl holds a white ballon at the border wall between Mexico and the United States
Fall 2018 Haute Couture Week's Most Wildly Beautiful Looks

Flamingo, anyone?

Getty Images

In a blink of an eye, it's already Haute Couture Week. For those who are just tuning in, these runway looks are different than the ready-to-wear collections from regular fashion week season. The creations are usually more elaborate and extravagant, constructed with higher quality materials, and require extensive design time. Fashion houses such as Givenchy, Dior, and Chanel are amongst the labels that offer couture runway shows and for Fall 2018, the artistry from the designers and creative directors do not disappoint. Ahead, our favorite looks from each show, so far.

1 of 24
Getty Images
Schiaparelli
2 of 24
Getty Images
Schiaparelli
3 of 24
Getty Images
Schiaparelli
4 of 24
Getty Images
Schiaparelli
5 of 24
Getty Images
Givenchy
6 of 24
Getty Images
Givenchy
7 of 24
Getty Images
Givenchy
8 of 24
Getty Images
Givenchy
9 of 24
Getty Images
Christian Dior
10 of 24
Getty Images
Christian Dior
11 of 24
Getty Images
Christian Dior
12 of 24
Getty Images
Christian Dior
13 of 24
Getty Images
Sonia Rykiel
14 of 24
Getty Images
Sonia Rykiel
15 of 24
Getty Images
Sonia Rykiel
16 of 24
Getty Images
Sonia Rykiel
17 of 24
Getty Images
Ronald van der Kemp
18 of 24
Getty Images
Ronald van der Kemp
19 of 24
Getty Images
Ronald van der Kemp
20 of 24
Getty Images
Ronald van der Kemp
21 of 24
Getty Images
Iris Van Herpen
22 of 24
Getty Images
Iris Van Herpen
23 of 24
Getty Images
Iris Van Herpen
24 of 24
Getty Images
Iris Van Herpen
