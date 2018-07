It wouldn't be Haute Couture Week in Paris without a Chanel show. Karl Lagerfeld, who by now can pull off a glorious runway event in his sleep, debuted over 60 looks for his Fall 2018 couture collection. The pieces ranged from sequined glitter suits to structured silk dresses. The accessories, particularly the glitter boots, set the trend for what everyone will wear next season (Chanel did start the PVC boots mania.) Lagerfeld ended his show with an unexpected Chanel bridal couture look—a model in a pistachio-colored jacket and skirt. Ahead, peruse through the gorgeous looks.