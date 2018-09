For his 50th anniversary show, Ralph Lauren hosted the event in Central Park. His runway was set against the backdrop of Bethesda Terrace and after, guests were treated to an intimate candlelit dinner in the park. Lauren made it a point to include both men and women, old and young, in his runway show. Models debuted clothes in leather, buffalo plaids, tweeds, and collegiate stripes–all paying homage to the designer’s aesthetic. There were more than 100 looks total, but it was Gigi Hadid’s patchwork gown, made from scraps of brocade and velvet, that defined the runway.