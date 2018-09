See Photos From Tory Burch's Spring 2019 Runway Show

Tory Burch brought a sense of wanderlust to Burch's spring 2019 collection, using her parents' travels as inspiration for the designs. "My parents, Buddy and Reva Robinson, were adventurers. Every summer, they boarded a steamer ship and spent six weeks sailing from Italy and Greece to Morocco and Spain," Burch wrote on Instagram.

The designer debuted chic but easy travel clothes like breezy tunic dresses, striped trenches, and straw bucket hats at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City. See all the looks, ahead.