Time works differently in the fashion world. While most of us are digging out our cozy wool sweaters and brushing the dust off our suede ankle boots, designers have already thought ahead to summer/spring 2019. This month, they presented their designs at New York Fashion Week, giving eager guests a glimpse of what to expect for next season.

Already, you might be able to tell that yellow is a dominant color in most of the collections. Puff sleeves is another trend designers have agreed on, bringing the '80s style into next year. Despite the repeated themes we saw this season, every designer had a different take on them in their collections. Take the tie-dye trend, for example: Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta presented a black-and-white tie dye jacket and pants set while John Elliott chose to debut a pair of tie dye pants. As designers explored these similar themes in their own ways, we were gifted with wonderful spring '19 looks.

Instead of calling out every single trend we saw on the catwalks, we've painstakingly narrowed it down to the top nine spring trends you should know. Understandably, you're probably thinking of pumpkin spice lattes and sweater season right now, but bookmark this before summer 2019 arrives. You'll want to wear the trends before everyone else starts.