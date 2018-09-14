You'll want to bookmark this.
Time works differently in the fashion world. While most of us are digging out our cozy wool sweaters and brushing the dust off our suede ankle boots, designers have already thought ahead to summer/spring 2019. This month, they presented their designs at New York Fashion Week, giving eager guests a glimpse of what to expect for next season.
Already, you might be able to tell that yellow is a dominant color in most of the collections. Puff sleeves is another trend designers have agreed on, bringing the '80s style into next year. Despite the repeated themes we saw this season, every designer had a different take on them in their collections. Take the tie-dye trend, for example: Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta presented a black-and-white tie dye jacket and pants set while John Elliott chose to debut a pair of tie dye pants. As designers explored these similar themes in their own ways, we were gifted with wonderful spring '19 looks.
Instead of calling out every single trend we saw on the catwalks, we've painstakingly narrowed it down to the top nine spring trends you should know. Understandably, you're probably thinking of pumpkin spice lattes and sweater season right now, but bookmark this before summer 2019 arrives. You'll want to wear the trends before everyone else starts.
Jonathan Simkhai, Tibi, Escada, Rodarte
Millennial pink and lavender had their moments. For spring 2019, the focus will be on egg-yolk yellow. The sunny pastel shade popped up all over the New York Fashion Week runways, batting away any rainy day blues guests might have felt. The color worked its way into the fanciful tiered dresses of Rodarte and into the sleek trench coats of Escada. Tibi’s yellow pantsuit set was a fresh breath of air from all the navy and burgundy suits we’ve seen from past seasons. Spring ’19 is looking bright already.
Matthew Adams Dolan, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Monse, Tibi
To account for spring's weather, designers revamped their basic pantsuit sets and teemed blazers with matching shorts (sporty biker shorts, as seen in Nanushka's presentation, was also another option). The new suiting can be styled in a variety of ways when it comes to footwear. Matthew Adams Dolan styled his two-piece minty green set with black pumps while Maryam Nassir Zadeh sent her model down the runway in lace-up sandals. I'm calling it now: this will be the spring/summer uniform for all fashion girls.
Ulla Johnson, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Kate Spade, Rebecca Taylor
The search for that perfect white summer dress is over because designers sent a host of options down the catwalk for next season. No dress was similar to the last as they all differed in fabrics (some designers used lace while others opted for sheer cotton material). Some LWDs were designed with sleeves, others with ruffle details. It'll be hard to pick favorites once these pieces are available to shop.
Ulla Johnson, Sandy Liang, Kate Spade, Rodarte
Don't say "bye" to the '80s style just yet. Puff sleeves were a can't-miss-look in designer shows and presentations. Ulla Johnson incorporated the puff sleeves into her jumpsuits while Nicola Glass brought the trend, via a floral dress, into her first collection for Kate Spade. The puff sleeves provided a unique detail to all the looks and are 100 percent wearable for spring.
Tibi, Tory Burch, Escada, Sies Marjan
Designers unanimously agreed that a shirtdress should be in everyone's wardrobe next season. This easy staple came in a medley of prints and colors, from Tory Burch's striped collared dress to Sies Marjan's crisp white look. The dress will be your new throw-on-and-go outfit, so keep your eyes peeled for the perfect one. Style with sandals, pumps, or even sneakers.
Eckhaus Latta, R13, John Elliott, Prabal Gurung
I never thought the tie-dye look was for me, but after this month, I might just cave and get a funky, colorful top next spring. Designers tapped into their groovy sides by sending tie-dye tops, jackets, and pants down the NYFW runways. Every outfit featured a different approach to this '60s style. Chris Leba of R13 infused western-elements into his laidback surfer outfits while Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta really went for it with a tie-dye jacket and pants set. These aren't your childhood camp day tees, they're better.
Marc Jacobs, Tibi, Monse, Escada
Why wear one color when you can wear two? Amy Smilovic of Tibi played with the contrast of navy and sky blue in her runway show while Marc Jacobs paired orange and pink together in his unexpectedly magical feathered creation. Two-toned looks take the thinking out of mixing-and-matching colors for you, and for that I'm thankful.
Proenza Schouler, Anna Sui, Tibi, Eckhaus Latta
Is the new outerwear option for spring '19 simply just a vest? According to the runways, that's a yes. Models at Proenza Schouler layered on a vest with their looks while at Eckhaus Latta, a model wore only a vest. Anna Sui tapped into this trend too and debuted a floral brocade military-inspired piece at her show. Move over bomber jackets, the vest is the smarter way to cover up going forward.
Rebecca Taylor, Rodarte, Nanushka, Brock Collection
For a touch of femininity, designers added bows to their collections. Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte incorporated the detail into their dresses and footwear while Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar of Brock Collection followed suit with their own version of bow shoes. This sweet and simple design has always been around, but expect to see a lot more of it in the most unexpected places for next spring.