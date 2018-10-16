The Butterfly Earrings Meghan Markle Wore in Sydney Were Once Princess Diana's

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first appearance in Sydney, Australia—the first stop of a grueling royal tour, the couple's first—eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted a touching tribute to Princess Diana. The butterfly earrings Meghan Markle wore to meet the governor general of Sydney were once Princess Diana's, as was the gold bracelet she wore with her cream dress (which, if you looked closely, revealed a very slight baby bump).

It's unclear when Meghan was gifted the necklace and earrings, but it's probably no accident that she wore them just hours after Kensington Palace revealed that she and Harry were expecting their first child this spring. "Really touching to think that Harry’s mother’s personal jewelry is now being worn by the daughter-in-law she never got to meet," wrote prolific royal correspondent Rebecca English on Twiter.

While Diana never got to meet Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been open about how they make sure to keep Harry's mother with them. Meghan's engagement ring is made with diamonds from Diana's personal collection, and she flashed an aquamarine ring en route to her wedding reception that was also Diana's. "She's with us," Meghan said in the couple's first joint engagement interview, shortly after Harry noted: "With the ring, and with everything else going on, I'm sure she's with us."

Here's the butterfly earrings and gold bracelet on Meghan:

And here's Diana wearing the butterfly earrings:

Here's Diana wearing the bracelet Meghan wore in Sydney: