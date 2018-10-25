MCX110118_092
Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Wedding Day Tribute to Princess Diana for a State Dinner in Tonga

The aquamarine ring was a favorite of Diana.

image
Getty Images

The latest royal tour appearance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a total throwback to their gorgeous wedding day back in May at St George’s Chapel. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked ready to walk down the aisle all over again as they arrived at an evening reception in Tonga, with Harry dressed smartly in a tuxedo, and Meghan opting for a stunning, all-white evening gown.

But the beautiful white dress wasn’t the only wedding reminder that Meghan’s latest look provided for royal family fans. Her choice of jewelry must have been directly inspired by their big day, too, as she re-wore the same Princess Diana tribute that she chose for their wedding—the huge aquamarine ring that once belonged to Prince Harry’s late mother.

For their meeting with Tonga’s King and Queen, followed by an official reception, dinner, and traditional Tongan entertainment, the Duchess of Sussex shone in a white column dress by designer Theia. The gown featured cap sleeves with sparkling beaded detail, and Meghan styled it with a satin Givenchy clutch, her go-to Aquazzura heels, and dazzling Birks earrings.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
Of course, the real show-stopping styling choice came in the form of Diana’s bright aquamarine heirloom ring. The last time we saw Meghan wearing it was the moment that she and new husband Prince Harry left Windsor Castle in the sleek Jaguar, as she stepped out in her second Stella McCartney wedding dress with a similar up-do hairstyle as today's. With all the similarities between the two looks, it’s clear that Meghan must have taken some inspo from her wedding day.

It’s not the first time on this royal tour that Meghan Markle has paid homage to Harry’s mother, Diana. On the first day of their time in Australia, just hours after Kensington Palace confirmed the news of her pregnancy, Meghan chose to wear a pair of butterfly earrings and a bangle that once belonged to the late Princess.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

It’s so sweet to see that Meghan and Harry are thinking of Diana during such a happy time in their relationship.

