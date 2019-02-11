image
Longchamp's Fall '19 Collection Presented the Most Stylish Travel Outfits

I'd even trade in my sweatpants for these.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

At Longchamp's fall '19 show in New York's Financial District, Hollywood power players packed the front row—from Kendall Jenner and Kate Moss to Emma Roberts and Angela Sarafyan. The stars were there to take in the fashion house's 40-piece collection, which ranged from studded black leather skirts and belts to bohemian printed dresses. "The idea was to take the Parisian attitude and silhouettes and mix it with the New York sensibility, which is more urban and graphic," explained creative director Sophie Delafontaine to WWD.

Leaning into the travel theme, the models even walked down a runway inspired by the carpet on the iconic Concorde. Ahead, some very chic jet-setter outfits.

1 of 40
image
Getty Images
2 of 40
image
Getty Images
3 of 40
image
Getty Images
4 of 40
image
Getty Images
5 of 40
image
Getty Images
6 of 40
image
Getty Images
7 of 40
image
Getty Images
8 of 40
image
Getty Images
9 of 40
image
Getty Images
10 of 40
image
Getty Images
11 of 40
image
Getty Images
12 of 40
image
Getty Images
13 of 40
image
Getty Images
14 of 40
image
Getty Images
15 of 40
image
Getty Images
16 of 40
image
Getty Images
17 of 40
image
Getty Images
18 of 40
image
Getty Images
19 of 40
image
Getty Images
20 of 40
image
Getty Images
21 of 40
image
Getty Images
22 of 40
image
Getty Images
23 of 40
image
Getty Images
24 of 40
image
Getty Images
25 of 40
image
Getty Images
26 of 40
image
Getty Images
27 of 40
image
Getty Images
28 of 40
image
Getty Images
29 of 40
image
Getty Images
30 of 40
image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
