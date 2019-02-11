Longchamp's Fall '19 Collection Presented the Most Stylish Travel Outfits

At Longchamp's fall '19 show in New York's Financial District, Hollywood power players packed the front row—from Kendall Jenner and Kate Moss to Emma Roberts and Angela Sarafyan. The stars were there to take in the fashion house's 40-piece collection, which ranged from studded black leather skirts and belts to bohemian printed dresses. "The idea was to take the Parisian attitude and silhouettes and mix it with the New York sensibility, which is more urban and graphic," explained creative director Sophie Delafontaine to WWD.

Leaning into the travel theme, the models even walked down a runway inspired by the carpet on the iconic Concorde. Ahead, some very chic jet-setter outfits.