You know that effortless jumpsuit or sweater you just grab from your closet and run out wearing? Well, Gabriela Hearst just designed a whole collection full of those easy-to-wear pieces for fall 2019. Hearst debuted two-toned sweater dresses, single-breasted blazers with trousers, monochromatic knits, and sleek trench coats we can see the likes of Meghan Markle wearing. Everything, and I do mean everything, falls under that no-fuss-yet-elegantly-sophisticated category of clothes that we all want in our closets. See the entire collection ahead, then start making your fall shopping list now.

