image
Gabriela Hearst's Fall '19 Pieces Are Designed for the Sophisticated Minimalist

You don't have to overthink with these pieces.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler

You know that effortless jumpsuit or sweater you just grab from your closet and run out wearing? Well, Gabriela Hearst just designed a whole collection full of those easy-to-wear pieces for fall 2019. Hearst debuted two-toned sweater dresses, single-breasted blazers with trousers, monochromatic knits, and sleek trench coats we can see the likes of Meghan Markle wearing. Everything, and I do mean everything, falls under that no-fuss-yet-elegantly-sophisticated category of clothes that we all want in our closets. See the entire collection ahead, then start making your fall shopping list now.

•••
1 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
2 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
3 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
4 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
5 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
6 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
7 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
8 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
9 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
10 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
11 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
12 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
13 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
14 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
15 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
16 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
17 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
18 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
19 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
20 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
21 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
22 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
23 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
24 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
25 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
26 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
27 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
28 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
29 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
30 of 36
image
Gabriela Hearst/Greg Kessler
Next
Coach's Fall '19 Show Was All About the Coats
image
