If there's one thing to take away from Coach's fall 2019 collection, it's the array of must-have coats. From oversize shearling outerwear to supple leather trenches, worn by male and female models, the brand's coat game was strong. In addition to the outerwear, there was kaleidoscopic printed dresses, plaid cardigans, and fringed pieces. Creative director Stuart Vevers tapped into the vivid moodiness of the fall/winter season without completely pulling you into the darkness. As for who witnessed these creative designs, front row stars included Michael B. Jordan, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maisie Williams, and Dylan Sprouse. Check out the full collection, ahead.