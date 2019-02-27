image
Today's Top Stories
1
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle Talk PEN15
image
2
The 10 Best Bathrobes, According to Our Editors
image
3
Opinion: I Won't Apologize for Using My Sexuality
image
4
Meet #ReadWithMC's March Author: Anissa Gray
image
5
The Absolute Best New Fragrances of 2019

The Most Naked Runway Looks From Your Favorite Fall 2019 Collections

Spoiler: Going sheer is still cool for 2019.

image
Getty Images

This month, designers presented their fall/winter 2019 collections, so you'd expect to see sweaters, boots, and hats on the runways—after all, those are practical, winter-y gear. But some designers had extra surprises up their sleeve:. Rather than completely cover their models in head-to-toe winter fashion, designers like Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg of Area played with the sheer trend, sending models down the catwalk in naked dresses.

Jeremy Scott had a model wear a cropped sweater and matching underwear. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony asked actress Greta Lee to pose in only a furry coat. It's safe to say NYFW got a little risqué. If you're into it though, like we are, take a look at the most naked runway outfits ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

1 of 57
image
Getty Images
Lanvin
2 of 57
Zimmermann - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Thomas ConcordiaGetty Images
Zimmermann
3 of 57
image
Courtesy of Area
Area
4 of 57
image
Getty Images
Jeremy Scott
5 of 57
image
Getty Images
Jeremy Scott
6 of 57
Prabal Gurung - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
Prabal Gurung
7 of 57
image
Courtesy of Opening Ceremony
Opening Ceremony
8 of 57
Zadig & Voltaire - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
Zadig & Voltaire
9 of 57
image
Getty Images
Sandy Liang
10 of 57
image
Getty Images
Gypsy Sport
11 of 57
image
Courtesy of Area
Area
12 of 57
image
Getty Images
Laquan Smith
13 of 57
Ryan Roche - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
Ryan Roche
14 of 57
image
Mariya Nicole Photography
Bevza
15 of 57
FASHION-US-ZADIG-VOLTAIRE
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images
Zadig & Voltaire
16 of 57
image
Getty Images
Luar
17 of 57
image
Getty Images
Luar
18 of 57
image
Getty Images
Priscavera
19 of 57
image
Getty Images
Brandon Maxwell
20 of 57
Christian Cowan - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Ron AdarGetty Images
Christian Cowan
21 of 57
Christian Cowan - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Ron AdarGetty Images
Christian Cowan
22 of 57
image
Getty Images
Chromat
23 of 57
image
Getty Images
Chromat
24 of 57
image
Getty Images
Rosa Cha
25 of 57
image
Getty Images
Alberta Ferretti
26 of 57
image
Getty Images
Alberta Ferretti
27 of 57
image
Getty Images
Blumarine
28 of 57
image
Getty Images
Blumarine
29 of 57
image
Getty Images
Blumarine
30 of 57
image
Getty Images
Christopher Kane
Next
The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2019 Guide
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020
The Best Runway Looks From Paris Fashion Week
image How to Watch Dior's Fall 2019 Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Moschino's Show Had a Toothpaste-Inspired Purse
image
Here Is Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Fendi Collection
image
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show
image
Oscar de la Renta's Show Had the Best Dresses
image
See Gabriela Hearst's Entire Fall '19 Collection
image
Coach's Fall '19 Show Was All About the Coats
image
Spotted: Tiny Bags on the Fall 2019 Runways
image How to Watch the Michael Kors' Fall 2019 Show