This month, designers presented their fall/winter 2019 collections, so you'd expect to see sweaters, boots, and hats on the runways—after all, those are practical, winter-y gear. But some designers had extra surprises up their sleeve:. Rather than completely cover their models in head-to-toe winter fashion, designers like Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg of Area played with the sheer trend, sending models down the catwalk in naked dresses.

Jeremy Scott had a model wear a cropped sweater and matching underwear. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony asked actress Greta Lee to pose in only a furry coat. It's safe to say NYFW got a little risqué. If you're into it though, like we are, take a look at the most naked runway outfits ahead.



•••

