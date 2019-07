Brands are slowly releasing their fall/winter 2019-2020 fashion campaigns right now and we're compiling a list of the best ones. These are the real deals—the ads that really make you stop and stare. See the most stunning shots, from Dior to Michael Kors, ahead.



•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).