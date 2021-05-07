The 10 Best Clogs to Buy Now and Wear 24/7

They're back, baby.

Essential clogs
(Image credit: Getty)
Katie Attardo

By published

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

“I hate the whole concept of the clog!” Christian Louboutin unapologetically declared in a 2011 interview with the New Yorker. The shoe icon went on to compare the comfortable shoe to a too-comfortable relationship: "'Comfy’—that’s one of the worst words!" And hey, we get it: Clogs feel like something your wild aunt Judy wears to the family reunion. But for the Spring 2021 season, designers like Hermès and Louis Vuitton breathed new life into the style. Not to mention, brands like Dior and Chanel boast evergreen styles of the shoe; that's how much they believe in them. Today, this modest shoe is a wardrobe essential. Style with a loose-fitting panta sundress, or a pair of denim cutoffs—no matter how you wear clogs, the effect will always be effortless. And just like that, clogs clomped their way back into our hearts.

Veronica Beard Fern Studded Genuine Shearling Lined Clog Mule

Looking for new ways to wear clogs? Try this fun animal print style with loose-fitting leather pants.

Everlane The Clog Tan Woven

Pro top: This woven style from Everlane runs a bit small so be sure to grab a half size up.

Bottega Veneta Rubber Clog Mules

Your gardening dreams come true! Take a cue from our Fashion Editor, Sara Holzman, and pair with a lightweight jumpsuit to offset the heavy rubber makeup.

Shekudo Basjia Clog

If you want color (but not too much) in your footwear, this olive green pair is the ideal pick. It has a soft and gentle look that complements the wood, so it looks less clunky than your traditional black or brown option.

Zara Fur Clogs

Coming in at under $50, this pair is the perfect budget-friendly style.

Roger Vivier Slidy Viv Crystal Buckle Clogs

Even Gherardo Felloni, Creative Director of Roger Vivier, is in support of the clog. This jeweled style will keep you comfortable and stylish from day to night.

Lauren Manoogian Mono Alpaca and Wool-Blend Mules

A worthy addition to your shoe arsenal, this alpaca and wool-blend style will stand the test of time.

Fabrizio Viti Jean Floral-Appliqué Shearling Clogs

These cream shearling clogs are a pure dream. They're sure to keep your feet warm while making you feel like you're walking on clouds.

Brother Vellies Greg Shoe in Grapefruit

Try this flat style in grapefruit from Brother Vellies for a fun, Western take.

Swedish Hasbeens Swedish Husband Clogs

For the clog newbie, go with this quintessential Swedish staple. The black will prove to be the wardrobe workhorse you didn't even know you needed.

Katie Attardo
Katie Attardo

Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.