“I hate the whole concept of the clog!” Christian Louboutin unapologetically declared in a 2011 interview with the New Yorker. The shoe icon went on to compare the comfortable shoe to a too-comfortable relationship: "'Comfy’—that’s one of the worst words!" And hey, we get it: Clogs feel like something your wild aunt Judy wears to the family reunion. But for the Spring 2021 season, designers like Hermès and Louis Vuitton breathed new life into the style. Not to mention, brands like Dior and Chanel boast evergreen styles of the shoe; that's how much they believe in them. Today, this modest shoe is a wardrobe essential. Style with a loose-fitting pant, a sundress, or a pair of denim cutoffs—no matter how you wear clogs, the effect will always be effortless. And just like that, clogs clomped their way back into our hearts.

Veronica Beard Fern Studded Genuine Shearling Lined Clog Mule $140.00 at nordstrom.com Looking for new ways to wear clogs? Try this fun animal print style with loose-fitting leather pants.

Everlane The Clog Tan Woven $108.00 at everlane.com Pro top: This woven style from Everlane runs a bit small so be sure to grab a half size up.

Bottega Veneta Rubber Clog Mules $510.00 at neimanmarcus.com Your gardening dreams come true! Take a cue from our Fashion Editor, Sara Holzman, and pair with a lightweight jumpsuit to offset the heavy rubber makeup.

Shekudo Basjia Clog $290.00 at shekudo.com If you want color (but not too much) in your footwear, this olive green pair is the ideal pick. It has a soft and gentle look that complements the wood, so it looks less clunky than your traditional black or brown option.

Zara Fur Clogs $45.90 at zara.com Coming in at under $50, this pair is the perfect budget-friendly style.

Roger Vivier Slidy Viv Crystal Buckle Clogs $1200.00 at bergdorfgoodman.com Even Gherardo Felloni, Creative Director of Roger Vivier, is in support of the clog. This jeweled style will keep you comfortable and stylish from day to night.

Lauren Manoogian Mono Alpaca and Wool-Blend Mules $390.00 at net-a-porter.com A worthy addition to your shoe arsenal, this alpaca and wool-blend style will stand the test of time.

Fabrizio Viti Jean Floral-Appliqué Shearling Clogs $670.00 at matchesfashion.com These cream shearling clogs are a pure dream. They're sure to keep your feet warm while making you feel like you're walking on clouds.

Brother Vellies Greg Shoe in Grapefruit $420.00 at brothervellies.com Try this flat style in grapefruit from Brother Vellies for a fun, Western take.