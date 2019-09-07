The celebs have arrived to the Big Apple.
If you're attending New York Fashion Week, the schedule is never light. After a day of shows, there are usually a few parties to hit up too. This season it seems like everyone is in the mood to dance the night away. Can't keep track of all the runway shows and parties? Don't worry we've got you covered. Check out which stars dropped in to sip Champagne and to mingle with other celebrities, ahead.
In a suit set at Harpers Bazaar's "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.
In a Balmain outfit at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In a 16arlington gown and Jimmy Choo heels at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In a shimmery one-shoulder look at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
Giving (chic) Little Red Riding Hood vibes at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party. Aden's wearing Jimmy Choo heels.
In an August Getty Atelier dress and Borgioni earrings at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In a black minidress at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In a one-shoulder Zara dress at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In Alexandre Vauthier at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
The sisters showed up in the most glamorous looks for Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In a plunging neckline gown at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
The model BFFs posed together at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
The Big Little Lies star in a printed set at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In a vintage Tom Ford gown at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
Winnie in a Zac Posen gown with the designer himself at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
In a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini set at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.
Tan showed his support for Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein's La Detresse spring 2020 'Acid Drop' collection at the Fleur Room in NYC.
Gigi and Marielle in their sister Alana's La Detresse designs.
It's a family affair! Bella and her dad (also dad to Gigi, Alana, and Marielle) were there.
At Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L'Avenue in NYC.