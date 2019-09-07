image
The Best Photos From New York Fashion Week's After-Parties

The celebs have arrived to the Big Apple.

image
By Marina Liao
Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
GothamGetty Images

If you're attending New York Fashion Week, the schedule is never light. After a day of shows, there are usually a few parties to hit up too. This season it seems like everyone is in the mood to dance the night away. Can't keep track of all the runway shows and parties? Don't worry we've got you covered. Check out which stars dropped in to sip Champagne and to mingle with other celebrities, ahead.

Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Zendaya

In a suit set at Harpers Bazaar's "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

1 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Shailene Woodley

In a Balmain outfit at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

2 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Ashley Graham

In a 16arlington gown and Jimmy Choo heels at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

3 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Irina Shayk

In H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

4 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Normani

In a shimmery one-shoulder look at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

5 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Halima Aden

Giving (chic) Little Red Riding Hood vibes at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party. Aden's wearing Jimmy Choo heels.

6 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Madelaine Petsch

In an August Getty Atelier dress and Borgioni earrings at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

7 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Cindy Bruna

In a black minidress at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

8 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Emily Ratajowski

In a one-shoulder Zara dress at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

9 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Janelle Monae

In Alexandre Vauthier at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

10 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Paris and Nicky Hilton

The sisters showed up in the most glamorous looks for Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

11 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Shanina Shaik

In a plunging neckline gown at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

12 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Stella Maxwell and Barbara Palvin

The model BFFs posed together at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

13 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies star in a printed set at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

14 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Joan Smalls

In a vintage Tom Ford gown at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

15 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Winnie Harlow and Zac Posen

Winnie in a Zac Posen gown with the designer himself at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

16 of 21
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Candice Swanepoel

In a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini set at Harpers Bazaar's ICONS party.

17 of 21
Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
GothamGetty Images
Alana Hadid and Tan France

Tan showed his support for Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein's La Detresse spring 2020 'Acid Drop' collection at the Fleur Room in NYC.

18 of 21
Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
GothamGetty Images
Gigi Hadid and Marielle Hadid

Gigi and Marielle in their sister Alana's La Detresse designs.

19 of 21
Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
GothamGetty Images
Mohamed Hadid and Bella Hadid

It's a family affair! Bella and her dad (also dad to Gigi, Alana, and Marielle) were there.

20 of 21
Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List
Jim SpellmanGetty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L'Avenue in NYC.

21 of 21
