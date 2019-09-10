image
Every Look From Anna Sui's Spring 2020 Runway Show

Floral dresses, tops, and skirts were in abundance.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Anna Sui's forecast for next spring is looking bright and cheerful. The designer presented her spring 2020 collection last night and the runway was filled with all types of dreamy floral prints. They came in the form of Victorian-esque dresses, delicate lace slips, and colorblock floralblock skirts. (Look 17, I'm coming for you next season.) Sui styled out the looks with different colored socks that peeked out from inside sneakers, boots, and sandals. Start making a list of everything you want from Sui's spring collection, ahead.

