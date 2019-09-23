Giorgio Armani held his spring 2020 runway show at his Palazzo Orsini property. The color palette was largely silver and navy with pops of cool blues and blush pinks. All the pieces felt, and looked, light and airy, almost as if they were barely touching the models' bodies. Paper-thin trench coats were draped over top and bottom separates while the silvery evening pieces gave off hints of romance—all uncomplicated, wearable pieces the Armani fan would want. Check out all the runway looks, ahead.

