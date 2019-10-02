image
Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan and Diana
image
2
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
3
Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on the Williams Sisters
image
4
Difficult Coworkers? Here's How to Deal
image
5
The Sneakers We're Buying This Year

Louis Vuitton Closed Out Fashion Month With a Colorful Ode to Belle Époque Paris

The show kicked off with a video from the artist Sophie.

By Bridget Burns
image
Getty Images

Last night, Louis Vuitton closed out fashion month with its spring 2020 runway show on a set erected inside the courtyard of the Louvre. When the lights dimmed and editors, buyers, and Vuitton fans like Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, and Chloe Grace Moretz settled themselves for the opening look, the entire backdrop lit up with an image of the artist Sophie, which moved and changed before kicking off an extended version of “It’s Okay to Cry” made especially for the fashion house. The video was mesmerizing, commanding the audience's attention in the dark room, amplified by the night sky outside the clear plastic tent. And then, as the music played and Sophie performed ("it’s kind of like a post-modern serenade," Nicolas Ghesquière said in the statement released after the show), a door opened at her neck, and models began walking the runway.

The collection itself was an ode to Paris at the turn of the 20th century. "Returning to the origins gives rise to a high society that expresses itself through a new Belle Époque, as if in tribute to that vivacious time when Paris was pure enchantment," read the show notes. This translated to an element of modern dandyism, with models walking in tailored three-piece suits, iridescent chevron vests, and poof-sleeved blouses, each with a cattleya orchid pinned to her lapel. Artful prints, bold colors, and distinctly wearable silhouettes filled the runway, as well as new takes on classic bag. One such bag that appeared on several models' shoulders? A tote in the classic LV monogram covered in a design that looks like stacked VHS tapes bearing the titles of some iconic films that have been given a Louis Vuitton twist (take "1854," the date the French fashion house was founded, or "Trunkinator").

See the full Louis Vuitton spring 2020 show ahead.

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
29 of 53
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 53
Next
Every Outfit From Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Collection
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Spring 2020 Fashion Week
image
All the Looks From Valentino's Spring 2020 Show
image
See the Chanel Spring 2020 Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 Watch Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image Gigi Hadid Saves the Day at Chanel in Paris
Miu Miu: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Tune Into Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image
Every Look From Balenciaga's Spring 2020 Show
image
Every Outfit From Givenchy's Spring 2020 Show
image
See Every Hermès Spring 2020 Runway Look Here
image
Every Look From Celine's Spring 2020 Collection
FASHION-FRANCE-BALMAIN
See Every Outfit From Balmain's Spring 2020 Show