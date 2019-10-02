Louis Vuitton Closed Out Fashion Month With a Colorful Ode to Belle Époque Paris

Last night, Louis Vuitton closed out fashion month with its spring 2020 runway show on a set erected inside the courtyard of the Louvre. When the lights dimmed and editors, buyers, and Vuitton fans like Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, and Chloe Grace Moretz settled themselves for the opening look, the entire backdrop lit up with an image of the artist Sophie, which moved and changed before kicking off an extended version of “It’s Okay to Cry” made especially for the fashion house. The video was mesmerizing, commanding the audience's attention in the dark room, amplified by the night sky outside the clear plastic tent. And then, as the music played and Sophie performed ("it’s kind of like a post-modern serenade," Nicolas Ghesquière said in the statement released after the show), a door opened at her neck, and models began walking the runway.

The collection itself was an ode to Paris at the turn of the 20th century. "Returning to the origins gives rise to a high society that expresses itself through a new Belle Époque, as if in tribute to that vivacious time when Paris was pure enchantment," read the show notes. This translated to an element of modern dandyism, with models walking in tailored three-piece suits, iridescent chevron vests, and poof-sleeved blouses, each with a cattleya orchid pinned to her lapel. Artful prints, bold colors, and distinctly wearable silhouettes filled the runway, as well as new takes on classic bag. One such bag that appeared on several models' shoulders? A tote in the classic LV monogram covered in a design that looks like stacked VHS tapes bearing the titles of some iconic films that have been given a Louis Vuitton twist (take "1854," the date the French fashion house was founded, or "Trunkinator").



See the full Louis Vuitton spring 2020 show ahead.

