Cindy Crawford Swapped Her Signature Brunette Blowout for Tight Blonde Curls

Think of Cindy Crawford, and you'll immediately envision her signature, beloved-since-the-80s brunette blowout. Very rarely (if ever) has the super model switched things up. But in honor of her husband Rande Gerber's yearly Casamigos Halloween party, she embraced tight blonde curls. While necessitating a double-take, the 57-year-old's new hair—most likely the work of a very good wig—was a welcome surprise.

Crawford chose the one-night-only look to complete her costume: Sandy Olsson of Grease fame. Celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic was the visionary behind her hairdo: A pile of tight, side-swept, honey-blonde ringlets worn just like like Sandy at the end of the movie. The hairdresser also tackled the locks of Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, who sported an Edie Sedgwick-inspired pixie cut wig for the night.

To complete her costume, Crawford opted for a tight black bodysuit, black pants, and a black leather jacket that matched her husband's (the tequila magnate was dressed as Danny, naturally). While her simple, illuminating eye makeup looked no different than normal, her intense red blush and lipstick were a standout.

The covergirl completed her look with a pair of not-so-dainty gold hoop earrings. All in all, it was a far cry from the off-duty style she's curated over the years. "You two are the best Sandy and Danny since the OG Sandy and Danny!" commented a fan on Crawford's Instagram post. It's electrifying, really.