Kate Moss's New Wellness Brand Is for Both the "Soul and the Senses"

As much as I love a good sauna session or intense face mask, it's important to remember that self-care comes in all different shapes and sizes. Kate Moss's new wellbeing venture, Cosmoss, is here to help every type of self-care routine—it's an option for everyone from moon phase experts to every-so-often-gratitude-journalers.

Launching in the US on Wednesday, November 15, Cosmoss is the supermodel's new line for the "soul and senses" that promises to offer all-day, everyday care that can fit into anyone's self-care experience. Boasting vegan, clean ingredients, the Cosmoss starting lineup includes ten products in the categories of fragrance, skincare (the ingredients of which include, yes, moss extract), herbal teas, and affirmations. “[The line was] inspired by my own private journey of wellness and self-discovery to find inner harmony, balance and love,” shared Moss in a press release.

Cosmoss's already-award-winning fragrance, Sacred Mist, is available in two sizes. Inspired by Moss and created alongside homeopath and alchemist Victoria Young, the grounding, Oak Moss-forward scent was made to "uplift and calm, its scent bringing emotional balance, protection, and an uplifting sense of Inner-Peace when used."

(Image credit: Cosmoss)

Next in the lineup is Golden Nectar, an enticing vial of CBD and pro-collagen drops created to support deep regeneration and provide a holistic approach to your beauty routine, leaving your skin softer in the process. The drops' ingredient list includes natural CBD oil blended with Mythical Tears of Chios, chia plant, and rosemary. Skincare lovers will also find a Face Cleanser and Face Cream (also available in fragrance-free formulas!) in the lineup.

Cosmoss' products can be broken up into three rituals: Dawn, day, and dusk. The brand's teas, also developed by Young, are meant to fit perfectly into these daily rituals; you can start a day with awakening Dawn Tea, while the bright-blue, calming Dusk Tea is meant for your evening wind down. As you go through your routine, the brand's affirmation cards, dubbed "Love Letters" feature quotes from some of the world's wisest minds to inspire and ground you.

Deep breaths, everyone. All shall be well. (With the help of Kate Moss, of course.)

Cosmoss launches in the US on November 15 and is available to shop at cosmossbykatemoss.com/us.