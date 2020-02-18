Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is a Great Place to Stock Up on Spring Essentials

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
One. More. Month.
If you're looking for a way to cure the winter blues (good riddance, dreary February), look no further. Now through February 23, Nordstrom is taking up to 40 percent off its clothing, accessories, and home decor. While it's technically Nordstrom's winter sale, it's actually a great opportunity to stock up on light leather jackets, breezy sundresses, and casual sneakers for spring. Peruse through the 10 best deals from the sale, below.
$88
$52.80
Take your ear candy to the next level with these sweet huggies from Adina's Jewels. The faux pearl detailing gives this classic silhouette a sophisticated flare.
$490$299.90
Trust us, this leather jacket will become your go-to piece when it's finally above 50 degrees again. Dress it up or down depending on if you're going to work or the bar.
$48
$28.80
Everyone should have a cute cheese board in their kitchen. This candy-coated option from Anthropologie is the perfect place to display your brie, gouda, and asiago.
$75
$50.25
Look like a street style star in Nike's crisp white sneakers. Whether you pair them with jeans or a sundress, you'll get a lot of mileage out of these kicks.
$228
$136.80
Nordstrom's winter sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a classic pair of Citizens of Humanity jeans.
$248
$148.80
Rebecca Minkoff's snake-embossed leather bag will add some edge to any outfit.
$188
$112.80
Just because spring is right around the corner doesn't mean sweater weather is officially over yet. This lightweight option from Rails can transition nicely into the season.
$20
$11.98
Anyone who wants their home to smell like Anthropologie should pick up one of Capri Blue's ridiculously popular candles. With notes of sweet orange, lemon mist, and gardenia, this scent has "springtime" written all over it.
$565
$225.98
Over the past few years, LoveShackFancy has become the gold standard for wonderfully whimsical dresses. You'll want to live in this dress once the warmer months arrive.
$219.95
$149.98
Match this pair of snakeskin booties with a breezy skirt or light denim cigarette jeans. Fin.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.