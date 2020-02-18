image
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is a Great Place to Stock Up on Spring Essentials

One. More. Month.

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

If you're looking for a way to cure the winter blues (good riddance, dreary February), look no further. Now through February 23, Nordstrom is taking up to 40 percent off its clothing, accessories, and home decor. While it's technically Nordstrom's winter sale, it's actually a great opportunity to stock up on light leather jackets, breezy sundresses, and casual sneakers for spring. Peruse through the 10 best deals from the sale, below.

1 Double Imitation Pearl Huggie Earrings
Adina's Jewels
SHOP IT

$88
$52.80

Take your ear candy to the next level with these sweet huggies from Adina's Jewels. The faux pearl detailing gives this classic silhouette a sophisticated flare. 

2 Drape Front Leather Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren
SHOP IT

$490
$299.90

Trust us, this leather jacket will become your go-to piece when it's finally above 50 degrees again. Dress it up or down depending on if you're going to work or the bar. 

3 Swirl Cheese Board
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$28.80
Everyone should have a cute cheese board in their kitchen. This candy-coated option from Anthropologie is the perfect place to display your brie, gouda, and asiago.  

4 Blazer Low SE Sneakers
Nike
SHOP IT

$75
$50.25

Look like a street style star in Nike's crisp white sneakers. Whether you pair them with jeans or a sundress, you'll get a lot of mileage out of these kicks.

5 Harlow High Waist Ankle Slim Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
SHOP IT

$228
$136.80

Nordstrom's winter sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a classic pair of Citizens of Humanity jeans.

6 Jean Mac Snake Embossed Leather Convertible Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
SHOP IT

$248
$148.80 

Rebecca Minkoff's snake-embossed leather bag will add some edge to any outfit. 

7 Perci Sweater
Rails
SHOP IT

$188
$112.80

Just because spring is right around the corner doesn't mean sweater weather is officially over yet. This lightweight option from Rails can transition nicely into the season. 

8 Capri Blue Mini Iridescent Jar Candle
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$20
$11.98

Anyone who wants their home to smell like Anthropologie should pick up one of Capri Blue's ridiculously popular candles. With notes of sweet orange, lemon mist, and gardenia, this scent has "springtime" written all over it.

9 Terrence Silk Midi Dress
LoveShackFancy
SHOP IT

$565
$225.98 

Over the past few years, LoveShackFancy has become the gold standard for wonderfully whimsical dresses. You'll want to live in this dress once the warmer months arrive.

10 Jarli Booties
Marc Fisher LTD
$149.98
SHOP IT

$219.95
$149.98

Match this pair of snakeskin booties with a breezy skirt or light denim cigarette jeans. Fin. 

•••
