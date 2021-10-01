Not to brag, but I’ve become something of a sweater vest expert over the last few months. I went ahead and bought a few simple options as soon as they sprung onto the fashion scene in late 2020, but it’s safe to say that my collection could do with some updating this season—and ASAP. So, because I have a terrible habit of online window shopping, I’ve rounded up all of the new sweater vest styles that I have my eye on right now. And yes, some of these are in my checkout cart as we speak.

From bright green floral options from TikTok-approved brands like Lisa Says Gah! to sleek longline alternatives from the likes of H&M and Zara, this list is chock-full of sweater vests that are just dying to be layered over a thin tee or turtleneck this fall. Or, go ahead and wear one of the cropped options from this list with an ever-so-trendy pleated mini skirt for that classic preppy back-to-school look—even if you haven't stepped foot on a college campus in years. Keep reading for a complete rundown of this season’s most in-demand sweater vest styles.

The Classic Sweater Vest Wild Fable V-Neck Sweater Vest $20.00 at target.com Starting off simple with this classic baby blue sweater vest from Wild Fable. At only $20, it may be work it to buy a few of the other colors, too.

The Wrap Sweater Vest H&M MAMA Fine-Knit Vest $34.99 at hm.com This wrap-style vest from H&M looks like it would be. worn by one. of the cast members on Big Little Lies. In any case, this cream-colored vest will work wonders in your wardrobe this season—even if you're not a mom from Montecito, California.

The Ruffled Sweater Vest Anthropologie Flutter-Sleeved Sweater Vest $120.00 at anthropologie.com On the other side of the color spectrum is this sunny yellow vest from Anthropologie. The ruffled sleeves are just one of the reasons why I love this particular piece. Others include the fitted bottom design that will make tucking it into a pair of trousers a breeze and the swirled cable-knit design.

The Sporty Sweater Vest Iets Frans... Cable Sweater Vest $42.00 at urbanoutfitters.com Tennis, anyone? This cropped white sweater from Iets Frans... will make you want to fulfill your inner tennis pro fashion fantasy in no time.

The Fair Isle Sweater Vest Anthropologie Turtleneck Sweater Vest $98.00 at anthropologie.com If Fair Isle sweaters are a wardrobe staple, then fair isle sweater vests are necessary for fall 2021. You get all of the '80s vibes in a far more modern silhouette.

The Pinstriped Sweater Vest MANGO Striped Knitted Vest $34.99 at shop.mango.com If you swear by a Breton top in the fall, you need to add this quarter-zipped sweater vest from Mango into your rotation in 2021. Classic French-girl fashion, achieved.

The Hooded Sweater Vest ZARA Oversized Hooded Knit Vest $39.90 at zara.com Heading on a long flight sometime soon? Pick up this Oversized Hooded Knit Vest from Zara to keep you warm—and keep you looking chic in the airport.

The Animal Print Sweater Vest Urban Outfitters Rosalee Sweater Vest $54.00 at urbanoutfitters.com Go ahead—buy the animal print sweater vest. Zebra print has officially replaced cheetah pint for fall 2021, and this sweater vest combines the pattern with a cute lavender-hued trim.

The Gingham Sweater Vest Anthropologie Gingham Sweater Vest $98.00 at anthropologie.com This Gingham Sweater Vest from Anthropologie proves that red and pink can work together in the same piece—as if you needed any other convincing!

The Button-Up Vest MANGO Button-Neck Knitted Vest $34.99 at shop.mango.com Want to look put instantly together on your next Zoom call? Layer this striped Button-Neck Knitted Vest from Mango under a coordinating black blazer. No one will ever know that you're wearing leggings.

Eloquii Long Sweater Vest $79.95 at eloquii.com Meet the perfect layering sweater. It comes courtesy of Eloquii, also comes in black, and is available to shop in sizes 14 through 28.

The Cute Sweater Vest & Other Stories Dolphin Button Knit Vest $89.00 at stories.com How sweet are the dolphin-shaped buttons on this sweater vest from & Other Stories? The tiny details make this pick worth the $89 price tag.

The Ribbed Sweater Vest Michael Stars Syd Sweater Vest $148.00 at verishop.com Ribbed sweater vests are a little more lightweight when compared to your usual knit versions. This one from Michael Stars comes in a few different neutral colors, including this stunning olive shade.

The Sweater Vest With Pockets Alex Mill Kiah Wool and Cashmere-Blend Vest $135.00 at net-a-porter.com Yes, this stunning V-neck sweater vest from Alex Mill has pockets. File it under: Pieces I Will Be Living In This Season.

The Preppy Sweater Vest BP. Disco Sweater Vest $39.00 at nordstrom.com This preppy Disco Sweater Vest from BP. makes me almost wish I had my old high school uniform lying around—almost. The two-toned blue colorway works for my adult wardrobe, though.

The Cardigan Vest RE/DONE 50s Cable-Knit Wool Vest $315.00 at net-a-porter.com A cardigan sweater vest that your high school art teacher would probably approve of. This vintage-inspired '50s Cable-Knit Wool Vest by RE/DONE is so timeless.

The Cropped Sweater Vest PacSun Clueless Crop Sweater Vest $32.95 at nordstrom.com If you've watched Clueless one thousand times and are looking for a way to incorporate Cher's '90s style into your closet this season, this cropped sweater vest from PacSun was practically made for you.

The Pastel Sweater Vest English Factory Checker Knit Vest $80.00 at verishop.com If you want to experiment with color this season without going all-out, pick a sweater vest that is made in a series of easy-t0-style pastel hues like this one from English Factory.

The Collared Sweater Vest Ninety Percent Basketweave Tank With Collar $225.00 at shopbop.com Collars are massively trending for fall 2021, so much so that they've popped up on just about every style of top this year—including sweater vests like this one from Ninety Percent.

Best Mock Neck Sweater Vest Autumn Cashmere Mock Neck Vest $198.00 at shopbop.com It's no secret that a turtleneck sweater is a cold-weather staple. This luxe Mock Neck Vest from Autumn Cashmere is great for those weird transitional weather days before it actually gets chilly outside.

The Graphic Sweater Vest Lisa Says Gah One Flower Knit Sweater Vest $145.00 at lisasaysgah.com If you're sick of the simple monochromatic sweater vests, pick up this playful graphic sweater vest from Lisa Says Gah! this season. It's a great way to add some color to your winter wardrobe.