These Are a New Yorker's Favorite On-Sale Winter Jacket Styles
18 under-$300 finds that will make your outfit.
For some fashion fans who hate bundling up, winter is the worst time of the year to get dressed. For me, a bonafide New Yorker, it's a time when I get to show off my extensive collection of coats and jackets. I know my choice of outerwear can make or break an outfit, so I never miss an opportunity to show off a trendy new style. I'm hoping to refresh my collection with an on-sale find before the temperature outside becomes truly bone-chilling, and I found plenty of options that meet my budget.
As someone who doesn't stick to one type of coat all season, I chose 18 options to suit my moods. For example, I found leather jackets for when I'm feeling edgy, long wool coats for when I want to tap into the quiet luxury lifestyle, and puffer coats that will keep me toasty on long treks to the supermarket. My editor-approved selection hails from sites like Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Saks Fifth Avenue, so keep scrolling to shop. Each one rings in at $300 or less, so consider this my early gift to you.
This coat screams "quiet luxury" without the price tag. It looks just as good worn open as it does belted, too. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
A going-out outfit requires a jacket in the winter, whether you like it or not. This leather and shearling find won't ruin your look. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
How this luxe coat is still in stock is mind-baffling. Built to withstand blustery temps, this is the on-sale find from J.Crew you need for a winter wardrobe upgrade. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Puffer coats are essential in everyone's winter wardrobe, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. Snag this metallic find to draw major attention while you're hitting the slopes or the shops. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes.
With how trendy suede is this season, it's not every day you can score a find on sale. This beautiful suede jacket, however, is over $300 off. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
This shacket has that utility vibe found in the barn jacket trend fashion girls are currently obsessing over. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
Sometimes, nothing else fits the bill but a thick, warm parka. When that's the case, opt for this one with a plush-down fill and an elasticized waist for added shape. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
It's hard to believe you can get a top-rated wool coat for under $200, but this deal is real. Choose from five neutral shades in this timeless reefer coat and wear it season after season. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
This long wool burgundy coat is nothing short of gorgeous. It'll elevate all of your winter outfits. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have fully embraced the leather bomber jacket trend, so if you've ever wanted to steal an A-list style, here's your chance to do so on a budget. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
Incorporating a pop of color into your look is easy with this jacket. It also comes with a removable hood that can take it from casual to dressy. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Leave it to Banana Republic to design a splurge-worthy coat I'm willing to blow my month's budget on. This Italian wool find looks like it could last a lifetime, so naturally, I'm obsessed. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
This liner jacket will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe—wear it under thinner coats and jackets for an extra warm layer, then wear it on its on once the weather warms up come spring. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Deep blue washes were a major fall denim trend, so expect them to linger this winter. Instead of jeans, try out the look in the form of this statement-making coat from The Frankie Shop. Save even more with one of our Mytheresa promo codes.
This classic motorcycle jacket gets the winter treatment with a wool and cashmere blend fabrication. It's a piece that will have you looking cool but staying warm. Save even more with one of our Selfridges promo codes.
I'll never say no to another leather jacket in my collection, especially when it's as unique as this find. I don't have anything like this patent leather pick, and I'm even eyeing the hot pink shade. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.
This bright red jacket is the perfect topper for any holiday party outfit. Just imagine it paired with a mini LDB, tights, and kitten heels. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
Nothing says "cool" like a motorcycle jacket, but while black is the most classic shade to go with, I'm obsessing over this worn-in brown shade. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
