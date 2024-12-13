For some fashion fans who hate bundling up, winter is the worst time of the year to get dressed. For me, a bonafide New Yorker, it's a time when I get to show off my extensive collection of coats and jackets. I know my choice of outerwear can make or break an outfit, so I never miss an opportunity to show off a trendy new style. I'm hoping to refresh my collection with an on-sale find before the temperature outside becomes truly bone-chilling, and I found plenty of options that meet my budget.

As someone who doesn't stick to one type of coat all season, I chose 18 options to suit my moods. For example, I found leather jackets for when I'm feeling edgy, long wool coats for when I want to tap into the quiet luxury lifestyle, and puffer coats that will keep me toasty on long treks to the supermarket. My editor-approved selection hails from sites like Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Saks Fifth Avenue, so keep scrolling to shop. Each one rings in at $300 or less, so consider this my early gift to you.

Tahari Marilyn Belted Coat (Was $340) $191 at Bloomingdale's This coat screams "quiet luxury" without the price tag. It looks just as good worn open as it does belted, too. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes .

Laundry by Shelli Segal Faux Shearling Trimmed Faux Leather Jacket (Was $300) $90 at Nordstrom Rack A going-out outfit requires a jacket in the winter, whether you like it or not. This leather and shearling find won't ruin your look. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

J.Crew Wrap Trench Coat in Italian Double-Faced Wool Blend (Was $498) $197 at J.Crew How this luxe coat is still in stock is mind-baffling. Built to withstand blustery temps, this is the on-sale find from J.Crew you need for a winter wardrobe upgrade. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Alohas Chicago Coat (Was $210) $126 at 24s Puffer coats are essential in everyone's winter wardrobe, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. Snag this metallic find to draw major attention while you're hitting the slopes or the shops. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes .

Madewell Belted Field Jacket in Suede (Was $625) $300 at Madewell With how trendy suede is this season, it's not every day you can score a find on sale. This beautiful suede jacket, however, is over $300 off. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Veronica Beard Mikaela Belted Denim Shacket (Was $428) $234 at Neiman Marcus This shacket has that utility vibe found in the barn jacket trend fashion girls are currently obsessing over. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Mercer Collective Remi Down Winter Parka (Was $525) $210 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sometimes, nothing else fits the bill but a thick, warm parka. When that's the case, opt for this one with a plush-down fill and an elasticized waist for added shape. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Wool Blend Reefer Coat (Was $250) $180 at Nordstrom It's hard to believe you can get a top-rated wool coat for under $200, but this deal is real. Choose from five neutral shades in this timeless reefer coat and wear it season after season. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Abercrombie Belted Wool-Blend Coat (Was $220) $187 at Abercrombie This long wool burgundy coat is nothing short of gorgeous. It'll elevate all of your winter outfits. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes .

Maeve Twofer Hooded Peacoat (Was $148) $90 at Anthropologie Incorporating a pop of color into your look is easy with this jacket. It also comes with a removable hood that can take it from casual to dressy. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes .

Banana Republic Italian Melton Trench Coat (Was $450) $270 at Banana Republic Leave it to Banana Republic to design a splurge-worthy coat I'm willing to blow my month's budget on. This Italian wool find looks like it could last a lifetime, so naturally, I'm obsessed. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Everlane The Quilted Liner (Was $178) $142 at Everlane This liner jacket will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe—wear it under thinner coats and jackets for an extra warm layer, then wear it on its on once the weather warms up come spring. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

The Frankie Shop Nikola Denim Trench Coat (Was $490) $245 at Mytheresa Deep blue washes were a major fall denim trend, so expect them to linger this winter. Instead of jeans, try out the look in the form of this statement-making coat from The Frankie Shop. Save even more with one of our Mytheresa promo codes.

ALLSAINTS Orla Relaxed-Fit Cropped Wool and Cashmere-Blend Jacket (Was $400) $199 at Selfridges This classic motorcycle jacket gets the winter treatment with a wool and cashmere blend fabrication. It's a piece that will have you looking cool but staying warm. Save even more with one of our Selfridges promo codes.

STAND STUDIO Conni Faux Patent-Leather Coat (Was $595) $119 at The Outnet I'll never say no to another leather jacket in my collection, especially when it's as unique as this find. I don't have anything like this patent leather pick, and I'm even eyeing the hot pink shade. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

Lioness Deja Vu Jacket (Was $129) $103 at Shopbop Nothing says "cool" like a motorcycle jacket, but while black is the most classic shade to go with, I'm obsessing over this worn-in brown shade. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.