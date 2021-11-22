9 Teddy Coats to Stay Cozy In
These plush coats are better than a blanket.
By Sara Holzman
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
It might tick all of the"trendy" boxes, but the teddy coat is actually a winning wardrobe staple. Back for yet another cold-weather season, the plush jacket, first introduced by Max Mara on the 2013 runways, has mustered up quite the following. Nine years later, the coat style has become one of the most covetable outerwear pieces, and for good reason. Not only is it reliably cozy and stylish—with its strapping silhouette and ultra soft hand feel—but with so many new iterations, you can now choose a version with the details and price point that best suits you. Ahead, we've got nine cozy coats to shop right now.
UGG Gertrude Long Teddy Coat
The creators of the coziest winter boot have also come out with an ultra comfy teddy bear coat that doesn't skimp on style.
Stand Studio Faux-Shearling Midi Coat
Details like deep set side pockets and concealed buttons will make this coat suitable for everyday wear and extra special occasions alike.
Recto Beige Fleece Double-Breasted Teddy Coat
Crafted from an eco-fur material, this jacket has the perfect midi-length hem that will have you keeping it in constant rotation.
Max Mara Teddy coat
If you have to pick just one teddy bear coat, go with the original. Made it Italy, this heavyweight wool jacket will be your go-to year after year.
J.Crew Double-Breasted Teddy Sherpa Topcoat
Modeled after their classic topcoat, this cuddly jacket has been refashioned with a double-breasted closure and and a longer, more wintry hemline.
COS Teddy Jacket
This teddy jacket, made from a recycled poly and wool blend, has a relaxed fit that will pair seamlessly with your weekend uniform.
Banana Republic Oversized Sherpa Cocoon Coat
With its slightly oversized fit, this ultra-soft vegan teddy jacket is fully lined to keep you cozy through the coldest season.
Babaton The Teddy Coat
This long teddy coat will keep your whole body warm—it's built to withstand cold down to negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Apparis Daryna 2 Faux Shearling Coat
Sport this faux shearling jacket on its own or fasten it with a cool leather logo belt.
