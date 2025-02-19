The Fashion Set Isn’t Ready to Retire the Rich-Looking Scarf Coat Yet
You'll spot it on It-girls everywhere.
I'm as ready to test Spring 2025 trends as the next fashion insider, but as a New Yorker, winter coats and jackets will be my staple for at least the next month. I spend plenty of time outside, so I like to keep my finger on the pulse of the latest coat trends. With that in mind, I've noticed this style gaining traction among celebrities and street-style sets.
Thanks to Toteme, the minimalist label that became a key player in the quiet luxury trend, the built-in scarf silhouette first entered the scene. The brand released the original black-and-white whipstitch-trimmed scarf coat in 2021 with immediate success, and it's since become a mainstay on my social media feeds and in real life.
Plenty of other iterations have sprung up in the year since, solidifying the relaxed style as a bona fide fashion girl favorite. Most recently, Kendall Jenner wore the trend not once but twice—she bundled up in a long black fringe coat just this past week while in Connecticut and wore a cozy minimalist scarf coat from The Row back in December. The style was also a major street trend during New York Fashion Week in February.
This rich-looking outerwear trend effortlessly combines fashion and function. A scarf is a cold-weather essential, and now you don't need to worry about finding one that matches the rest of your look.
If you're ready to add this status coat to your capsule wardrobe, I've narrowed down some chic options on the market. Ahead, you'll find the best scarf jackets and coats to suit any budget. Here's to staying warm and looking chic doing it.
Often replicated but never a one-to-one match, Toteme's scarf jacket is the one that started them all.
A check pattern and fringe embroidery give this coat a chic feel—if I had a trip to London on my calendar, this is the coat I'd buy.
Bomber jackets are already cool, but they're made even more. so in this burgundy shade with a matching scarf.
Minimalists will fawn over this elegant-looking jacket. To make it look even richer, wear it with an all-white ensemble.
Don't sleep on Gap for quality outerwear. This chic coat is double-faced, so it'll keep you warm and stylish, plus it's currently on major sale.
For those who love a statement, this pick will do the trick. This cherry red shade may be a trending winter color, but I'd argue this coat will be in your closet for seasons to come.
Leave it to Quince to create a gorgeous, high-quality coat at an affordable price. Pick from five neutral colorways including grey and a dreamy cocoa brown.
I can always count on Reformation for chic, rich-looking finds. Case in point: this jacket. You could wear the maxi coat with sweatpants and still look like a million bucks.
Thanks to this Abercrombie & Fitch option, you can get in on this rich-looking trend without sacrificing your budget.
This is the coat you can throw over any outfit for a stylish boost of warmth.
If I saw a woman wearing this option from Donna Karan, I'd assume she lives on the Upper East Side and vacations at her Hamptons beach house in the summer.
The embroidered logo and fringe scarf give this coat a touch more personality, while the hood is a practical bonus.
"Obsessed" is an understatement when it comes to how I feel about this jacket. Every detail is downright cool, from the black-and-green color combo and leather trim to the boxy fit.
This all-white tailored option reads very corporate chic, so if you want to say "I mean business" with your look, wear this pick to the office.
This knitted option would make for the perfect travel companion on a long-haul flight. Use the built-in scarf as a neck pillow while in the air and then as a chic accessory when you land.
This elevated corporate grey jacket will easily take you from your 9-5 to your 5-9.
Underneath this jacket's big, cozy scarf is a wool-blend coat in a blazer-like silhouette
Allow me to introduce you to this "coatigan" that effortlessly blends the comfort of a cardigan sweater with the warmth of a coat.
This is the puffer coat you'll want to have in your rotation on days when you don't want to get out of bed but have to.
Both colorways of this long coat are equally gorgeous and rich-looking, so best of luck with just choosing one to add to your outerwear collection.
This trend comes in all silhouettes and fabrics—yes, that even includes a leather bomber version. A leather scarf is unexpected, but that's what makes it so cool.
While this is technically a sweater, it's still thick enough to wear without a coat on top, especially as we head into the tricky transitional season.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Hailey Bieber Color-Coordinates With Her New Rhode Pop-Up Shop
She's all-in on this color trend.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Kate Wore Princess Diana's Priceless Ring During a Risky Activity
It was a choice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Mean Business in Matching Gray Power Suits
The pair coordinated in pinstripes and oversize office-ready suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Borrow These NYFW Street Style Outfits From Our Fashion Editors
Follow these simple outfit formulas.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
So, What Do You Wear to a Winter Wedding?
Buying Guide We've got options, so the only thing you'll need to worry about is shoes.
By Emma Childs Last updated
-
These Aritzia Sale Finds Will Be the Backbone of My 2025 Wardrobe
New year, new clothes.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I’m Refreshing My Winter Basics Wardrobe With Sale Finds From Banana Republic, Madewell, and Gap
Achieve a streamlined closet makeover without breaking the bank.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Faux Fur Coat Outfits to Look Put-Together—Even When It’s Freezing
Elevate your winter wardrobe in an instant.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Here’s Everything to Style with Winter Dresses
You’ll rely on these outfit formulas all season long.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
This Minimalist Winter Capsule Wardrobe Will Streamline Your Closet
From double-breasted wool coats to turtleneck sweaters, these are the only cold-weather pieces you need.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Craft Your Cozy Athleisure Outfits With These Sale Finds
Shop relaxed styles from J.Crew, Banana Republic, and Gap.
By Lauren Tappan Published