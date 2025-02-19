I'm as ready to test Spring 2025 trends as the next fashion insider, but as a New Yorker, winter coats and jackets will be my staple for at least the next month. I spend plenty of time outside, so I like to keep my finger on the pulse of the latest coat trends. With that in mind, I've noticed this style gaining traction among celebrities and street-style sets.

Thanks to Toteme, the minimalist label that became a key player in the quiet luxury trend, the built-in scarf silhouette first entered the scene. The brand released the original black-and-white whipstitch-trimmed scarf coat in 2021 with immediate success, and it's since become a mainstay on my social media feeds and in real life.

Plenty of other iterations have sprung up in the year since, solidifying the relaxed style as a bona fide fashion girl favorite. Most recently, Kendall Jenner wore the trend not once but twice—she bundled up in a long black fringe coat just this past week while in Connecticut and wore a cozy minimalist scarf coat from The Row back in December. The style was also a major street trend during New York Fashion Week in February.

The scarf jacket trend comes with a celebrity stamp of approval. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

This rich-looking outerwear trend effortlessly combines fashion and function. A scarf is a cold-weather essential, and now you don't need to worry about finding one that matches the rest of your look.

If you're ready to add this status coat to your capsule wardrobe, I've narrowed down some chic options on the market. Ahead, you'll find the best scarf jackets and coats to suit any budget. Here's to staying warm and looking chic doing it.

Toteme Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket $1,130 at Saks Fifth Avenue Often replicated but never a one-to-one match, Toteme's scarf jacket is the one that started them all.

Mango Wool-Blend Micro-Houndstooth Coat (Was $350) $230 at Mango A check pattern and fringe embroidery give this coat a chic feel—if I had a trip to London on my calendar, this is the coat I'd buy.

SELMACILEK Scarf-Detailed Cachet Bomber Jacket $630 at Revolve Bomber jackets are already cool, but they're made even more. so in this burgundy shade with a matching scarf.

Mango Jacket With Removable Scarf $100 at Nordstrom Minimalists will fawn over this elegant-looking jacket. To make it look even richer, wear it with an all-white ensemble.

Gap Belted Double-Faced Wool Scarf Coat (Was $298) $144 at Gap Don't sleep on Gap for quality outerwear. This chic coat is double-faced, so it'll keep you warm and stylish, plus it's currently on major sale.

Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat (Was $400) $240 at Banana Republic For those who love a statement, this pick will do the trick. This cherry red shade may be a trending winter color, but I'd argue this coat will be in your closet for seasons to come.

Quince Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Coat $190 at Quince Leave it to Quince to create a gorgeous, high-quality coat at an affordable price. Pick from five neutral colorways including grey and a dreamy cocoa brown.

Reformation Asher Coat $428 at Reformation I can always count on Reformation for chic, rich-looking finds. Case in point: this jacket. You could wear the maxi coat with sweatpants and still look like a million bucks.

Abercrombie Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat (Was $170) $102 at Abercrombie Thanks to this Abercrombie & Fitch option, you can get in on this rich-looking trend without sacrificing your budget.

House of Harlow 1960 Simran Coat $298 at Revolve This is the coat you can throw over any outfit for a stylish boost of warmth.

Donna Karan New York Wool-Blend Belted Scarf Coat $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue If I saw a woman wearing this option from Donna Karan, I'd assume she lives on the Upper East Side and vacations at her Hamptons beach house in the summer.

Sandro Wool Coat with Scarf (Was $845) $507 at Saks Fifth Avenue The embroidered logo and fringe scarf give this coat a touch more personality, while the hood is a practical bonus.

Helsa Boxy Jacket With Detachable Scarf $398 a Revolve "Obsessed" is an understatement when it comes to how I feel about this jacket. Every detail is downright cool, from the black-and-green color combo and leather trim to the boxy fit.

Helsa Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf $698 at Revolve This all-white tailored option reads very corporate chic, so if you want to say "I mean business" with your look, wear this pick to the office.

Ser.O.Ya Avalon Jacket $498 at Revolve This knitted option would make for the perfect travel companion on a long-haul flight. Use the built-in scarf as a neck pillow while in the air and then as a chic accessory when you land.

ASTR the Label Londyn Coat $248 at Revolve This elevated corporate grey jacket will easily take you from your 9-5 to your 5-9.

Eaves Osher Wool Coat $395 at Revolve Underneath this jacket's big, cozy scarf is a wool-blend coat in a blazer-like silhouette

525 Tierney Boucle Coatigan W Scarf $169 at Revolve Allow me to introduce you to this "coatigan" that effortlessly blends the comfort of a cardigan sweater with the warmth of a coat.

Barbour Brigitte Quilted Coat With Removable Scarf $425 at Nordstrom This is the puffer coat you'll want to have in your rotation on days when you don't want to get out of bed but have to.

Maje Two-Tone Double-Faced Coat $795 at Nordstrom Both colorways of this long coat are equally gorgeous and rich-looking, so best of luck with just choosing one to add to your outerwear collection.

SELMACILEK Faux Leather Scarf-Detailed Jacket (Was $640) $384 at Revolve This trend comes in all silhouettes and fabrics—yes, that even includes a leather bomber version. A leather scarf is unexpected, but that's what makes it so cool.

Madewell Merino Wool-Blend Scarf Sweater Jacket (Was $198) $100 at Madewell While this is technically a sweater, it's still thick enough to wear without a coat on top, especially as we head into the tricky transitional season.