The Fashion Set Isn't Ready to Retire the Rich-Looking Scarf Coat Yet

You'll spot it on It-girls everywhere.

split image of copenhagen fashion week fall winter 2024 wearing scarf coats
(Image credit: Getty Images/Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger
By
published
in News

I'm as ready to test Spring 2025 trends as the next fashion insider, but as a New Yorker, winter coats and jackets will be my staple for at least the next month. I spend plenty of time outside, so I like to keep my finger on the pulse of the latest coat trends. With that in mind, I've noticed this style gaining traction among celebrities and street-style sets.

Thanks to Toteme, the minimalist label that became a key player in the quiet luxury trend, the built-in scarf silhouette first entered the scene. The brand released the original black-and-white whipstitch-trimmed scarf coat in 2021 with immediate success, and it's since become a mainstay on my social media feeds and in real life.

Plenty of other iterations have sprung up in the year since, solidifying the relaxed style as a bona fide fashion girl favorite. Most recently, Kendall Jenner wore the trend not once but twice—she bundled up in a long black fringe coat just this past week while in Connecticut and wore a cozy minimalist scarf coat from The Row back in December. The style was also a major street trend during New York Fashion Week in February.

Kendall Jenner

The scarf jacket trend comes with a celebrity stamp of approval.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

This rich-looking outerwear trend effortlessly combines fashion and function. A scarf is a cold-weather essential, and now you don't need to worry about finding one that matches the rest of your look.

If you're ready to add this status coat to your capsule wardrobe, I've narrowed down some chic options on the market. Ahead, you'll find the best scarf jackets and coats to suit any budget. Here's to staying warm and looking chic doing it.

Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
Toteme Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket

Often replicated but never a one-to-one match, Toteme's scarf jacket is the one that started them all.

Mango Wool-Blend Micro-Houndstooth Coat (Was $350)

Mango Wool-Blend Micro-Houndstooth Coat (Was $350)

A check pattern and fringe embroidery give this coat a chic feel—if I had a trip to London on my calendar, this is the coat I'd buy.

Scarf-Detailed Cachet Bomber Jacket
SELMACILEK Scarf-Detailed Cachet Bomber Jacket

Bomber jackets are already cool, but they're made even more. so in this burgundy shade with a matching scarf.

Mango Jacket With Removable Scarf
Mango Jacket With Removable Scarf

Minimalists will fawn over this elegant-looking jacket. To make it look even richer, wear it with an all-white ensemble.

Gap Belted Double-Faced Wool Scarf Coat (Was $298)

Gap Belted Double-Faced Wool Scarf Coat (Was $298)

Don't sleep on Gap for quality outerwear. This chic coat is double-faced, so it'll keep you warm and stylish, plus it's currently on major sale.

Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat (Was $400)

Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat (Was $400)

For those who love a statement, this pick will do the trick. This cherry red shade may be a trending winter color, but I'd argue this coat will be in your closet for seasons to come.

Quince Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Coat
Quince Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Coat

Leave it to Quince to create a gorgeous, high-quality coat at an affordable price. Pick from five neutral colorways including grey and a dreamy cocoa brown.

Reformation Asher Coat
Reformation Asher Coat

I can always count on Reformation for chic, rich-looking finds. Case in point: this jacket. You could wear the maxi coat with sweatpants and still look like a million bucks.

Abercrombie Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat
Abercrombie Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat (Was $170)

Thanks to this Abercrombie & Fitch option, you can get in on this rich-looking trend without sacrificing your budget.

Manteau Simran
House of Harlow 1960 Simran Coat

This is the coat you can throw over any outfit for a stylish boost of warmth.

Wool-Blend Belted Scarf Coat
Donna Karan New York Wool-Blend Belted Scarf Coat

If I saw a woman wearing this option from Donna Karan, I'd assume she lives on the Upper East Side and vacations at her Hamptons beach house in the summer.

Sandro Wool Coat with Scarf
Sandro Wool Coat with Scarf (Was $845)

The embroidered logo and fringe scarf give this coat a touch more personality, while the hood is a practical bonus.

Boxy Jacket With Detachable Scarf
Helsa Boxy Jacket With Detachable Scarf

"Obsessed" is an understatement when it comes to how I feel about this jacket. Every detail is downright cool, from the black-and-green color combo and leather trim to the boxy fit.

Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf
Helsa Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf

This all-white tailored option reads very corporate chic, so if you want to say "I mean business" with your look, wear this pick to the office.

Ser.O.Ya Avalon Jacket

Ser.O.Ya Avalon Jacket

This knitted option would make for the perfect travel companion on a long-haul flight. Use the built-in scarf as a neck pillow while in the air and then as a chic accessory when you land.

Manteau Londyn
ASTR the Label Londyn Coat

This elevated corporate grey jacket will easily take you from your 9-5 to your 5-9.

Osher Wool Coat
Eaves Osher Wool Coat

Underneath this jacket's big, cozy scarf is a wool-blend coat in a blazer-like silhouette

525 Tierney Boucle Coatigan W Scarf
525 Tierney Boucle Coatigan W Scarf

Allow me to introduce you to this "coatigan" that effortlessly blends the comfort of a cardigan sweater with the warmth of a coat.

Barbour Brigitte Quilted Coat With Removable Scarf

Barbour Brigitte Quilted Coat With Removable Scarf

This is the puffer coat you'll want to have in your rotation on days when you don't want to get out of bed but have to.

Maje Two-Tone Double-Faced Coat
Maje Two-Tone Double-Faced Coat

Both colorways of this long coat are equally gorgeous and rich-looking, so best of luck with just choosing one to add to your outerwear collection.

Faux Leather Scarf-Detailed Jacket
SELMACILEK Faux Leather Scarf-Detailed Jacket (Was $640)

This trend comes in all silhouettes and fabrics—yes, that even includes a leather bomber version. A leather scarf is unexpected, but that's what makes it so cool.

Madewell Merino Wool-Blend Scarf Sweater Jacket (Was $198)

Madewell Merino Wool-Blend Scarf Sweater Jacket (Was $198)

While this is technically a sweater, it's still thick enough to wear without a coat on top, especially as we head into the tricky transitional season.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

