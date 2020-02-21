image
Today's Top Stories
1
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home
image
2
Stock Up on Spring Essentials at Nordstrom's Sale
image
3
The Very Best Rom-Coms of All Time, Ranked
image
4
I Get So Many Compliments on This Velvet Coat
image
5
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book

Max Mara's Fall 2020 Collection Had Stylish Maritime-Inspired Pieces

Even a city dweller like me wants everything.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Creative Director Ian Griffiths looked to the sea for inspiration in Max Mara's fall 2020 collection. "The ocean is a potent metaphor for the human condition; hazard and hope, love and longing, valor and vaingloriousness. Tales of ships and sailors are universal," read the show notes. The maritime theme was echoed in greatcoats, capes, and duffels with toggles and tassels. Ropes served as waist-cinching accessories in lieu of obvious belt buckles while the color palette was a mix of camel, grey, white and, of course, navy. Though the looks definitely appeal to ocean dreamers and lovers, everything looked equally as wearable for the city girls who might not even know how to swim (cough, me). See the fall 2020 collection, ahead.

•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
Courtesy of Max Mara
1 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
2 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
3 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
4 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
5 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
6 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
7 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
8 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
9 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
10 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
11 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
12 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
13 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
14 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
15 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
16 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
17 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
18 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
19 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
20 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
21 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
22 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
23 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
24 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
25 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
26 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
27 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
28 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
29 of 48
image
Courtesy of Max Mara
30 of 48
Next
All the Gucci Looks From the Fall 2020 Collection
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2020 Guide
image
Check Out Moncler's Fall 2020 Collection
image
See Every Look From Erdem's Fall 2020 Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Check Out Simone Rocha's Fall 2020 Collection
image
See Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2020 Collection
image
Victoria Beckham's Fall Collection Is Rebellious
image
I'm Obsessed With Burberry's Three Collar Shirts
Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 Livestream Gucci's Fall 2020 Runway Show Here
image
Our Favorite Fall 2020 Runway Looks From London
Street Style - LFW February 2020
The Best Street Style Looks From LFW
image
Marc Jacobs Closed Out NYFW With a Magical Show