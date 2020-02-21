Creative Director Ian Griffiths looked to the sea for inspiration in Max Mara's fall 2020 collection. "The ocean is a potent metaphor for the human condition; hazard and hope, love and longing, valor and vaingloriousness. Tales of ships and sailors are universal," read the show notes. The maritime theme was echoed in greatcoats, capes, and duffels with toggles and tassels. Ropes served as waist-cinching accessories in lieu of obvious belt buckles while the color palette was a mix of camel, grey, white and, of course, navy. Though the looks definitely appeal to ocean dreamers and lovers, everything looked equally as wearable for the city girls who might not even know how to swim (cough, me). See the fall 2020 collection, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).