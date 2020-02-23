Walter Chiapponi, a seasoned designer who previously came from fashion houses like Givenchy, Valentino, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta, has arrived at Tod's. On Friday, February 21, Chiapponi, Tod's new creative director, debuted his collection to guests with the goal of giving a soul and look to the Italian lifestyle. "I’d like to bring back a sense of Italian good taste, that zest for a certain relaxed yet sophisticated lifestyle," he said to Vogue. "And sensuality—it's like a big exclamation mark in the collection." He did just that with the fall 2020 collection. From oversized boyfriend blazers and corduroy pants to chic impeccably tailored outerwear, Tod's embodied the essence of cool, comfortable, and chic. See all the looks, ahead.

