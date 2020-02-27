image
All the Runway Looks From Lanvin's Fall 2020 Collection

Bruno Sialelli referenced Lanvin's founder in the lineup.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Lanvin's fall 2020 collection served as a conversation and exploration between the fashion house's current Creative Director Bruno Sialelli and its founder Jeanne Lanvin. The garments referenced the founder's signature creations in the '20s and '30s— her "robes de style and graphic modernist embroideries... the curvilinear shoulders and structured brevity of tailoring recall mid-century haute couture..." Meanwhile, the accessories were inspired by Lanvin's cosmetics like the minaudière handbags, which were formed from "overscale lipstick and rouge compacts." Lanvin launched menswear in 1926, and Sialelli expertly took those masculine lines and gave them a more defined silhouette in his womenswear collection. Make no mistake, though, each borrowed from the other. No matter which piece turns out to be your favorite in the fall 2020 line, slipping into Lanvin will make you feel instantly dressier. Check out all the looks, from the leather cape coats to printed dresses, ahead.

image
