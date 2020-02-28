No single person or moment birthed inspiration for Isabel Marant's fall 2020 collection. The designer created stirrup pants inspired by the tights worn by the dancers in William Forsythe's ballet; she referenced Spanish artist Manolo Ballesteros' work through imperfect ruffle skirts and dresses; and she created looks that blurred the "boundary between masculine and feminine." The Marant girl loves a good monochrome outfit and, conversely, enjoys an almost head-to-toe floral print. There is a lot to dissect from the runway looks, and one will not be bored by this fall collection. See all the ensembles, ahead.

