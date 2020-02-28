image
Presenting Isabel Marant's Fall 2020 Runway Collection

Monochrome looks for the win.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
Isabel Marant : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Peter WhiteGetty Images

No single person or moment birthed inspiration for Isabel Marant's fall 2020 collection. The designer created stirrup pants inspired by the tights worn by the dancers in William Forsythe's ballet; she referenced Spanish artist Manolo Ballesteros' work through imperfect ruffle skirts and dresses; and she created looks that blurred the "boundary between masculine and feminine." The Marant girl loves a good monochrome outfit and, conversely, enjoys an almost head-to-toe floral print. There is a lot to dissect from the runway looks, and one will not be bored by this fall collection. See all the ensembles, ahead.

