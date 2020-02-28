image
Loewe's Fall 2020 Collection Was About "Playing With Fashion"

Here's how Jonathan Anderson did it.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
EstropGetty Images

Jonathan Anderson's fall 2020 collection for Loewe was "about the pleasure of playing with fashion." This can mean anything, depending on a person's perspective. For Anderson, it meant experimenting with extreme volume (see looks number 13, 42, and 43 ahead—to name a few), textures, and the pairing of opulence with the utilitarian. Anderson even managed to incorporate ceramic pieces from Japanese artist Takuro Kuwata into the fall 2020 dresses and drawstring Flamenco clutches, thus effectively merging/playing with art and style. For fall, Loewe's must-have accessory that will rival its puzzle bag might be its new footwear. Check out all the looks, ahead.

•••

image
