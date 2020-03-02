Thom Browne created a magical winter wonderland for his guests at his fall 2020 runway show. The creative director brought in artificial snow to set the scene and had models, one male and one female (he combined both the mens and womenswear looks into this collection), walk in tandem down the catwalk to debut the pieces. He later changed up the order, sending out models of the same sex walking next to each other and holding hands. "His wardrobe and her wardrobe are identical, while being a man's wardrobe and a woman's wardrobe. Which one is which?" read the show notes. The garments ranged from pinstripe blazers to quilted puffer coats to tweed skirts. If you're wondering why some models wore animal heads, that was in reference to the collection's theme: Noah's Ark. Why this Biblical reference? Search for the answer by checking out the looks, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

