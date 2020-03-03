ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Alexander McQueen's Fall 2020 Show Was Spectacular

The collection was a "love letter to women and to families, colleagues and friends."

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
FRANCOIS GUILLOTGetty Images

Creative Director Sarah Burton centered Alexander McQueen's fall 2020 runway show narrative on women, families, colleagues, and friends. "This collection is a love letter [to them]," read the show notes. "The woman is courageous, grounded, bold: heroic. There is a sense of protection in the clothes, of safety and comfort, evoked through quilting and blankets. The hearts are a symbol of togetherness, of being there for others." The design inspiration for the runway ensembles came from Burton's visit to Wales, where she was taken by its artistic and poetic heritage and folklore. You'll find looks like a tulle dress with a bodice made of quilted patchwork and embroidered with jet and satin stitch details. The embroidery is inspired by Welsh folklore. Meanwhile look number 39, which you'll see ahead, featured a red silk and black metallic dress with fil coupé hearts that was inspired by seventeenth century love letters. Try to spot all the different references, ahead.

