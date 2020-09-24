Your style should never be restricted to just daytime separates. Your favorite trends can translate to sleepwear, and if you know where to look, you'll find sleepwear that includes elements of embroidery, topstitching, feather trims, and other cute details. It's time to create a wardrobe that you truly love from dusk 'til dawn, with some gorgeous pieces that'll work for all times of day. (See: satin pajama tops that can double as going-out shirts with a peek of your bralette underneath.) Materials used in sleepwear include washable silks and breathable linen that will handle any night sweats or temperatures you throw at them. If you're feeling bold, wear these pieces out to dinner with friends and absorb all of the compliments. After all, pieces with this much comfort and sophistication deserve a chance to see the light of day. Shop the best pajamas for women, ahead.