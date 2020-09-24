The Best Women's Pajamas to Wear All Day (And Night, I Guess)

Your style should never be restricted to just daytime separates. Your favorite trends can translate to sleepwear, and if you know where to look, you'll find sleepwear that includes elements of embroidery, topstitching, feather trims, and other cute details. It's time to create a wardrobe that you truly love from dusk 'til dawn, with some gorgeous pieces that'll work for all times of day. (See: satin pajama tops that can double as going-out shirts with a peek of your bralette underneath.) Materials used in sleepwear include washable silks and breathable linen that will handle any night sweats or temperatures you throw at them. If you're feeling bold, wear these pieces out to dinner with friends and absorb all of the compliments. After all, pieces with this much comfort and sophistication deserve a chance to see the light of day. Shop the best pajamas for women, ahead.

Pajama Romper

Made in Kenya, this 100 percent airy cotton romper is perfect for sleepers who run hot. It'll keep you cool throughout the night, so you can sleep uninterrupted. REM cycle here I come.

Sexy Pajamas

Your idea of pajamas is something sexy and sheer. Slip into this comfortable yet sultry chemise that will make you feel powerful and beautiful. 

Affordable Pajamas 

I turn to Zara Home for all my vases and also their bedroom selections from sheets to pajamas. If you didn't know they carry cozy separates, now you do! Try ASAP.

Animal Stripe Pajamas 

Satin pajamas are simple yet elegant. This set is so chic, wearing them to dinner is totally acceptable. Don't forget the matching bottoms.

Tie-Dye Pajamas 

Tie-dye isn't only for the daytime. Keep the groovy vibes going late into the night with this matching top and bottom pajama set.

Soft Cotton Pajama Bottoms

Calvin Klein pieces are iconic when it comes to undergarments and sleepwear. This pair of extra soft cotton stretch bottoms will pair well with your favorite college t-shirt.

Leopard Spots Pajamas 

Rawr. This leopard spots sleep shirt is for your inner Carole Baskin.

Floral Pajamas 

This sleep shirt can most definitely be worn as a cute dress in the summer time with sandals. For the colder months, the bright print will keep the vibes positive and cheerful in the bedroom.

Button-Down Pajamas

This button-down shirt could technically be worn as a going-out ensemble with the right boots or sneakers and coat. Genius.

Lightweight Night Gown

Made in Peru, this night gown is a good alternative to your two-piece pajama set if you're looking to pack light for a weekend getaway. Lace accents and skinny straps give the one-piece a delicate feel. 

Dog Print Pajamas

Everyone has a dog-obsessed friend in their lives, so gift this pajama set to them for their birthday. They'll happily snap a photo in it with their pup, of course. If this "dog-obsessed friend" is you, what are you waiting for? Add to your checkout cart now.

Grandma-Inspired Pajamas

The kind of floral print you'd find on your grandmother's wallpaper or handmade quilts. I dig it. If you do too, rock this as a set with the coordinating shorts.

Maroon Pajama Set

This pajama set comes in several colors, which makes gifting easy for families and friends. The set is soft, stretchy, and slouchy—all the pajama qualities you want when you're lounging about at home.

Multifunctional Pajamas 

Your closet is mostly made of neutral tones, so this pair of beige pajamas will speak to you. The top can easily be worn as a casual shirt when tucked into jeans and likewise, the bottoms work well with a plain white tee.

Ruffle Pajamas

This pajama is described as "snuggly," so you'll be tempted to wear them all day long, even to your Zoom conference calls. The top looks like a regular tee (just slip on a bra underneath if needed), so you're good to go.

Linen Pajamas

This pajamas is cut from breathable linen and features a vintage-inspired print. For your future vacays to tropical destinations, you'll want to pack this lightweight option with you.

Slouchy Pajama Top

This roomy top can be worn to bed or as a loungewear piece with your favorite pair of leggings. Eberjey is known for its ultra soft fabric and this top falls into that category.

Bridal Pajamas

Gift this satin pajama set to your bridesmaids if you want everyone to match and don't forget to get a pair for yourself. You'll continue wearing this long after the ceremony has ended.

Sustainable Pajamas

These classic-cut, washable silk pajamas are universally flattering. It doesn't hurt that Everlane's sustainable practices bring you some of the finest materials, all at an affordable price. 

Silk Chemise Pajamas

Founded over 40 years ago, Ginia RTW has proven time and time again that they know how to create the perfect silk chemise. 

Fashion-Forward Pajamas

This embroidered beauty from Kilometre Paris is reminiscent of Peter Pan. The crisp white cotton shirtdress is the perfect oversized pajama shirt for you to drift through your dreams in.

Victorian Print Pajamas

British label Emilia Wickstead created a modern, feminine pajama playsuit. The floral-printed cotton piece works from day to night and has a Victorian feel to it.

Gingham Print Pajamas

Supporting a cause that you align with can be as simple as...buying pajamas like this. This chic gingham set from 3.1 Phillip Lim is part of a collaboration with Airbnb that supports the organization Children in Conflict. 

Babydoll Pajamas

The babydoll trend seen on the runways has made its way to the Pour Les Femmes collection. Which makes translating your favorite fashion trends into your pajama wardrobe that much easier. 

Eunice Bruno

Eunice Bruno is an Accessories Assistant within the Hearst Women’s Fashion Group. Obsessed with all things fashion and footwear, Eunice is here to help you solve all of your fashion emergencies. Follow her on Instagram to keep up with the life of this creative.


