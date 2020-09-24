The Best Women's Pajamas to Wear All Day (And Night, I Guess)
Live your best life in these cute, soft, stylish PJs.
By Eunice Bruno , Marina Liao published
Your style should never be restricted to just daytime separates. Your favorite trends can translate to sleepwear, and if you know where to look, you'll find sleepwear that includes elements of embroidery, topstitching, feather trims, and other cute details. It's time to create a wardrobe that you truly love from dusk 'til dawn, with some gorgeous pieces that'll work for all times of day. (See: satin pajama tops that can double as going-out shirts with a peek of your bralette underneath.) Materials used in sleepwear include washable silks and breathable linen that will handle any night sweats or temperatures you throw at them. If you're feeling bold, wear these pieces out to dinner with friends and absorb all of the compliments. After all, pieces with this much comfort and sophistication deserve a chance to see the light of day. Shop the best pajamas for women, ahead.
lemlem PJ Romper
Pajama Romper
Made in Kenya, this 100 percent airy cotton romper is perfect for sleepers who run hot. It'll keep you cool throughout the night, so you can sleep uninterrupted. REM cycle here I come.
Bluebella Indy Lace Trim Chemise
Sexy Pajamas
Your idea of pajamas is something sexy and sheer. Slip into this comfortable yet sultry chemise that will make you feel powerful and beautiful.
Zara Home Shorts With Trim
Affordable Pajamas
I turn to Zara Home for all my vases and also their bedroom selections from sheets to pajamas. If you didn't know they carry cozy separates, now you do! Try ASAP.
Savage x Fenty Satin Pajama Top
Animal Stripe Pajamas
Satin pajamas are simple yet elegant. This set is so chic, wearing them to dinner is totally acceptable. Don't forget the matching bottoms.
Zecilbo Comfy Soft Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Set
Tie-Dye Pajamas
Tie-dye isn't only for the daytime. Keep the groovy vibes going late into the night with this matching top and bottom pajama set.
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Pants
Soft Cotton Pajama Bottoms
Calvin Klein pieces are iconic when it comes to undergarments and sleepwear. This pair of extra soft cotton stretch bottoms will pair well with your favorite college t-shirt.
Kate Spade New York Leopard Sleepshirt
Leopard Spots Pajamas
Rawr. This leopard spots sleep shirt is for your inner Carole Baskin.
Intimately Printed Feels Like A Dream Sleep Shirt
Floral Pajamas
This sleep shirt can most definitely be worn as a cute dress in the summer time with sandals. For the colder months, the bright print will keep the vibes positive and cheerful in the bedroom.
The D.Noble Collection Ryan Oversized Striped Button Down Shirt
Button-Down Pajamas
This button-down shirt could technically be worn as a going-out ensemble with the right boots or sneakers and coat. Genius.
Banana Republic Ryleigh Night Gown
Lightweight Night Gown
Made in Peru, this night gown is a good alternative to your two-piece pajama set if you're looking to pack light for a weekend getaway. Lace accents and skinny straps give the one-piece a delicate feel.
Karen Mabon Crufts Short Pajama Set
Dog Print Pajamas
Everyone has a dog-obsessed friend in their lives, so gift this pajama set to them for their birthday. They'll happily snap a photo in it with their pup, of course. If this "dog-obsessed friend" is you, what are you waiting for? Add to your checkout cart now.
Morgan Lane Beatrice Top
Grandma-Inspired Pajamas
The kind of floral print you'd find on your grandmother's wallpaper or handmade quilts. I dig it. If you do too, rock this as a set with the coordinating shorts.
Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Maroon Pajama Set
This pajama set comes in several colors, which makes gifting easy for families and friends. The set is soft, stretchy, and slouchy—all the pajama qualities you want when you're lounging about at home.
H&M Pajamas
Multifunctional Pajamas
Your closet is mostly made of neutral tones, so this pair of beige pajamas will speak to you. The top can easily be worn as a casual shirt when tucked into jeans and likewise, the bottoms work well with a plain white tee.
Emerson Road Whisperluxe Shirtail Hem PJ Set
Ruffle Pajamas
This pajama is described as "snuggly," so you'll be tempted to wear them all day long, even to your Zoom conference calls. The top looks like a regular tee (just slip on a bra underneath if needed), so you're good to go.
The Lazy Poet Nina Peking Tiger Linen Short Pajamas
Linen Pajamas
This pajamas is cut from breathable linen and features a vintage-inspired print. For your future vacays to tropical destinations, you'll want to pack this lightweight option with you.
Eberjey 'Heather' Slouchy Tee
Slouchy Pajama Top
This roomy top can be worn to bed or as a loungewear piece with your favorite pair of leggings. Eberjey is known for its ultra soft fabric and this top falls into that category.
IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL Bride/Bridesmaid/Mrs Satin Short Pajamas
Bridal Pajamas
Gift this satin pajama set to your bridesmaids if you want everyone to match and don't forget to get a pair for yourself. You'll continue wearing this long after the ceremony has ended.
Everlane Rose Pajama Set
Sustainable Pajamas
These classic-cut, washable silk pajamas are universally flattering. It doesn't hurt that Everlane's sustainable practices bring you some of the finest materials, all at an affordable price.
Ginia Fleur Silk Chemise
Silk Chemise Pajamas
Founded over 40 years ago, Ginia RTW has proven time and time again that they know how to create the perfect silk chemise.
Sleeper Feather-Trim Pajama Set
Feather Pajamas
Created by former editors, Sleeper's ultra-luxe feather-trimmed pajamas are the ultimate in chic. The viscose material makes it some of the most comfortable loungewear out there.
Kilometre Paris London Piping Pajama Shirt
Fashion-Forward Pajamas
This embroidered beauty from Kilometre Paris is reminiscent of Peter Pan. The crisp white cotton shirtdress is the perfect oversized pajama shirt for you to drift through your dreams in.
Emilia Wickstead Bryn Pajama Playsuit
Victorian Print Pajamas
British label Emilia Wickstead created a modern, feminine pajama playsuit. The floral-printed cotton piece works from day to night and has a Victorian feel to it.
3.1 Phillip Lim Hudson Valley Airbnb Pajama Set
Gingham Print Pajamas
Supporting a cause that you align with can be as simple as...buying pajamas like this. This chic gingham set from 3.1 Phillip Lim is part of a collaboration with Airbnb that supports the organization Children in Conflict.
Pour Les Femmes Soft Pintucked Nightgown
Babydoll Pajamas
The babydoll trend seen on the runways has made its way to the Pour Les Femmes collection. Which makes translating your favorite fashion trends into your pajama wardrobe that much easier.
Eunice Bruno is an Accessories Assistant within the Hearst Women’s Fashion Group. Obsessed with all things fashion and footwear, Eunice is here to help you solve all of your fashion emergencies. Follow her on Instagram to keep up with the life of this creative.
-
Prince Andrew May Be Stripped of Royal Titles Regardless of His Legal Case’s Outcome
The process of removing the Duke of York's titles is difficult, but possible.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kate Middleton Was Once Chased Down by a Car of Paparazzi, According to a Friend
Well this is horrifying.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Gorgeous Images of Kate Middleton for her 40th Birthday Contain a Sweet Nod to Diana
The portraits will be displayed as part of an exhibition for the National Portrait Gallery.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman