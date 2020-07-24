Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
10 Fashionable Ways to Style a Hoodie
Yes, it can be done.
Since we've spent a lot of time in our sweats over the past few months, maybe you've found yourself with a stack of new hoodies following a loungewear shopping spree? Well, no need to tuck them away for a rainy day—hoodies have become a modern-day wardrobe staple, and I'm here to prove they aren't going anywhere. This comfortable classic isn't exclusively for lounging around the house; it's surprisingly versatile and can be worn in a lot of different ways. Layer a hoodie under a statement coat in the winter to stay warm, use a hoodie to offset a pair of statement pants, style it with a smart blazer...the list goes on. Ahead, 10 hoodie looks that prove comfort can be chic.
Tie-dye sweatsuits are all the rage right now, but the comfortable number should remain a mainstay in your closet post quarantine. Pair your colorful two-piece with an edgy bomber and some cool kicks.
Shop a similar hoodie: Michael Stars tie-dye hoodie, $168
Take your basic black hoodie up a notch by styling it with punk-inspired pieces. Tuck it into a plaid skirt with a belt that will cinch in your waist, and add some lace-up combat boots to complete the look.
Shop a similar hoodie: ASOS black hoodie, $29
"Casual on the top, party on the bottom" is the vibe for this look. If you're looking for a way to dress down a loud pair of pants and heels, try a simple gray hoodie. The casual piece gives your outfit an effortless feel and ensures you won't look overdone.
Shop a similar hoodie: Champion grey hoodie, $55
A black hoodie paired with some latex pants is the perfect cool-girl combination. Add a tailored blazer on top to give the edgy look a sophisticated touch.
Shop a similar hoodie: Urban Outfitters hoodie, $49
Sweatshirt...but make it sexy. RiRi has turned the typical stay-at-home loungewear piece into a night out-approved outfit. She traded in her sweatpants for a lace slip skirt and some sky-high lace-up heels. Try shopping in the men's department in order to achieve the oversized look.
Shop a similar hoodie: Essentials black hoodie, $90
A hoodie and jeans is the ultimate laidback combination that can be dressed up or down. Take your look to the next level by adding heeled boots and a boyfriend blazer. Go for a graphic hoodie to add an extra element to your outfit.
Shop a similar hoodie: Free People Rolling Stones hoodie, $128
It's hard to look stylish in the winter while braving the elements—sometimes, all that matters is staying warm. The perfect way to balance the two is with great outerwear such as a leather puffer and layering pieces like hoodies. Pair your leather puffer with matching leather pants (I suggest rocking leggings or tights underneath to stay warm) and a cool graphic hoodie with a turtleneck underneath. You'll look stylish and stay warm.
Shop a similar hoodie: Awful Cloth DripDrop Hoodie, $42.99
Anok Yai is a superstar on the runway and her street style is just as fabulous. Emulate her perfect off-duty look with a Prada pullover; the piece is comfortable, cool, and has the high-fashion seal of approval.
Shop a similar hoodie: Prada hooded anorak, $1,160
If the oversized look isn't for you, try a cropped hoodie to show a little bit of skin.
Shop a similar hoodie: Cotton Citizen cropped hoodie, $144
Styling hack: Accessories can transform anything—even an old, worn-in hoodie. Tie a red bandana scarf around your neck, add a classic coat, and top it off with a sleek designer bag.
Shop a similar hoodie: Polo Ralph Lauren hoodie, $93