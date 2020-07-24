Today's Top Stories
1
Portland’s Jo Ann Hardesty Has a Message for Trump
2
Taylor Fans Think Her BF Joe Co-Wrote Two Songs
3
The Black Designers Who Shaped Fashion History
4
Biden Needs to Choose a Black Female Running Mate
5
Face Mask and Chill With Loren Gray

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

10 Fashionable Ways to Style a Hoodie

Yes, it can be done.

By Shelby Comroe
street style day 3 lfw september 2017
Melodie JengGetty Images

Since we've spent a lot of time in our sweats over the past few months, maybe you've found yourself with a stack of new hoodies following a loungewear shopping spree? Well, no need to tuck them away for a rainy day—hoodies have become a modern-day wardrobe staple, and I'm here to prove they aren't going anywhere. This comfortable classic isn't exclusively for lounging around the house; it's surprisingly versatile and can be worn in a lot of different ways. Layer a hoodie under a statement coat in the winter to stay warm, use a hoodie to offset a pair of statement pants, style it with a smart blazer...the list goes on. Ahead, 10 hoodie looks that prove comfort can be chic.

street style paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 day nine
Melodie JengGetty Images
1 of 10
Try a Sweatsuit

Tie-dye sweatsuits are all the rage right now, but the comfortable number should remain a mainstay in your closet post quarantine. Pair your colorful two-piece with an edgy bomber and some cool kicks.

Shop a similar hoodie: Michael Stars tie-dye hoodie, $168

street style february 22nd milan fashion week fallwinter 2020 2021
Edward BerthelotGetty Images
2 of 10
A Pop of Punk

Take your basic black hoodie up a notch by styling it with punk-inspired pieces. Tuck it into a plaid skirt with a belt that will cinch in your waist, and add some lace-up combat boots to complete the look.

Shop a similar hoodie: ASOS black hoodie, $29

street style february 19th milan fashion week fallwinter 2020 2021
Edward BerthelotGetty Images
3 of 10
Dress Down Bold Pants

"Casual on the top, party on the bottom" is the vibe for this look. If you're looking for a way to dress down a loud pair of pants and heels, try a simple gray hoodie. The casual piece gives your outfit an effortless feel and ensures you won't look overdone.

Shop a similar hoodie: Champion grey hoodie, $55

street style new york fashion week february 2018 day 5
Christian VierigGetty Images
4 of 10
Style with A Blazer

A black hoodie paired with some latex pants is the perfect cool-girl combination. Add a tailored blazer on top to give the edgy look a sophisticated touch.

Shop a similar hoodie: Urban Outfitters hoodie, $49

celebrity sightings in new york city august 11, 2015
Alo CeballosGetty Images
5 of 10
Go Oversized

Sweatshirt...but make it sexy. RiRi has turned the typical stay-at-home loungewear piece into a night out-approved outfit. She traded in her sweatpants for a lace slip skirt and some sky-high lace-up heels. Try shopping in the men's department in order to achieve the oversized look.

Shop a similar hoodie: Essentials black hoodie, $90

street style february 19th milan fashion week fallwinter 2020 2021
Edward BerthelotGetty Images
6 of 10
Style With Jeans

A hoodie and jeans is the ultimate laidback combination that can be dressed up or down. Take your look to the next level by adding heeled boots and a boyfriend blazer. Go for a graphic hoodie to add an extra element to your outfit.

Shop a similar hoodie: Free People Rolling Stones hoodie, $128

street style paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 day eight
Claudio LaveniaGetty Images
7 of 10
The Perfect Layering Piece

It's hard to look stylish in the winter while braving the elements—sometimes, all that matters is staying warm. The perfect way to balance the two is with great outerwear such as a leather puffer and layering pieces like hoodies. Pair your leather puffer with matching leather pants (I suggest rocking leggings or tights underneath to stay warm) and a cool graphic hoodie with a turtleneck underneath. You'll look stylish and stay warm.

Shop a similar hoodie: Awful Cloth DripDrop Hoodie, $42.99

street style february 20th milan fashion week fallwinter 2020 2021
Melodie JengGetty Images
8 of 10
Try a Designer Hoodie

Anok Yai is a superstar on the runway and her street style is just as fabulous. Emulate her perfect off-duty look with a Prada pullover; the piece is comfortable, cool, and has the high-fashion seal of approval.

Shop a similar hoodie: Prada hooded anorak, $1,160

street style paris fashion week menswear fw 2020 2021 day three
Claudio LaveniaGetty Images
9 of 10
Try a Cropped Hoodie

If the oversized look isn't for you, try a cropped hoodie to show a little bit of skin.

Shop a similar hoodie: Cotton Citizen cropped hoodie, $144

street style new york fashion week february 2017 day 3
Melodie JengGetty Images
10 of 10
Style With a Bandana

Styling hack: Accessories can transform anything—even an old, worn-in hoodie. Tie a red bandana scarf around your neck, add a classic coat, and top it off with a sleek designer bag.

Shop a similar hoodie: Polo Ralph Lauren hoodie, $93

Next
Maxi Dresses That Will Ease You Into Fall
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Fall Fashion 2020
All the Fall Outfit Ideas You'll Need This Season
The 20 Best Leggings, Based on Ratings and Reviews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cozy Hoodies That Make Us Want to Stay In 24/7
Key Fashion Trends to Know for Fall 2020
Dresses Perfect for a Baby Shower
Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style
Top and Skirt Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy
The Staples Every Woman Needs In Her 2020 Wardrobe
The Coziest Perfumes for Fall 2020
How to Wear Denim Overalls Like an Grown-Up