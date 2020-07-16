The Best Fall 2020 Haute Couture Looks

For their fall 2020 haute couture collections, designers presented their creations in a variety of mediums, from sketches to self-shot photos in their hometown. This departure from runway shows around a collection speaks to the social distance curveball thrown by the global health pandemic. Influencers, editors, buyers, and more, rightfully so, can't just waltz into a museum or some faraway travel destination to take in the couture collections in-person. Balmain was one of the few fashion houses that came close to throwing a runway gathering, though even that was limited to just its crew on a barge in the Seine river, where spur-of-the-moment onlookers observed from a distance. This couture season might be different, but we're still rounding up some of our favorite looks ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

