Easy Monochrome Outfits For Whatever Mood You're In
Boost your spirits and your style.
By Sara Holzman published
If you've ever had an aura reading, you're privy to colors' unique ability to reveal information about your energy. Channeling your mood via your choice of dress can have the same effect. While an all-black ensemble can signal a person in mourning (or stereotypically, a New Yorker), a white dress suggests simplicity. Traditional dressing styles have changed to accommodate personal style preferences and trends, but colors—especially head-to-toe hues— are still sure to emit a sense of mood. Channel a go-getter attitude via a red statement look or call on zen vibes with earthy neutrals. Ahead, we've got five monochromatic looks to reflect your ever-changing moods.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Archie to a Very On-Brand Nursery School
Archie's non-traditional (even for California) PreK teaches emotional literacy, mindfulness, sustainability, and coding.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla