Easy Monochrome Outfits For Whatever Mood You're In

Boost your spirits and your style.

fashion outfit
(Image credit: Isa Foltin)

By

If you've ever had an aura reading, you're privy to colors' unique ability to reveal information about your energy. Channeling your mood via your choice of dress can have the same effect. While an all-black ensemble can signal a person in mourning (or stereotypically, a New Yorker), a white dress suggests simplicity. Traditional dressing styles have changed to accommodate personal style preferences and trends, but colors—especially head-to-toe hues— are still sure to emit a sense of mood. Channel a go-getter attitude via a red statement look or call on zen vibes with earthy neutrals. Ahead, we've got five monochromatic looks to reflect your ever-changing moods.

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

