11 Black Turtleneck Outfits to Pin to Your Mood Board
Get ready for layering 101.
By Sara Holzman , Taylor Ayers published
Let's go back to basics. Everyone wants to look chic in the winter while staying warm, and the black turtleneck is Marie Claire fashion editors' favorite way to stay stylish and bundled up through the season. Investment pieces like this one should be high quality and stand the test of time, and our all-time favorite black turtleneck, the Wolford turtleneck bodysuit, is worth the price tag with its second-skin feel and seamless knitting technique that ensures a flawless, smooth fit. Here's how to wear it every day without your coworkers even noticing you're recycling it.
1. The Neutral Look
In a wardrobe rut? Go back to the classics—the essential pieces that you've built your wardrobe on. The white trouser, perfectly roomy cardigan, sturdy Chelsea boot, and slightly slouchy wool coat will never let you down.
Shop the pieces: Pearl Drop Earringss, $71; Wolford Colorado Bodysuit, $250; Isabel Marant Etoile Coat, $675; A.L.C. Cardigan, $45; Joe's Jeans, $188, Prada Shoulder Bag, $3,200; ASOS Boots, $36
2. The Effortless Look
Wear this casual, cool ensemble while out running errands or enjoying lunch with friends. Button the flannel to the top or keep it unbuttoned for relaxed weekend vibes.
Shop these pieces: Wolford Colorado Bodysuit, $250; R13 Plaid Shirt, $540 (similar); Khaite Denim, $380 (similar); Cole Haan Sneakers, $130.00; A.P.C. Crossbody, $435.00
3. The Paris-Inspired Look
An off-duty wardrobe doesn't have to lack sophistication. A polished black turtleneck pairs perfectly with a pair of high-waisted chinos and a loafer. Parisian chic, oui?
Shop the pieces: Wolford Colorado Bodysuit,$250; Raey Trousers, $266 (similar); TSATSAS Bag, $1,745.00; AG Jeans Jacket, $215 (similar); Church's Penny Loafers, $505
4. The Workplace Look
Make this turtleneck work for your in-office wardrobe. Style it with a blazer for the boardroom and wear it alone for dinner and movie.
Shop the pieces: Wolford Colorado Bodysuit, $250; Gucci Skirt, $1,800 (similar); Altuzarra Blazer; $1,286 (similar); Sam Edelman Boots; $128 (similar), Coach Bag; $340 (similar)
5. The Big Meeting Look
This black bodysuit alleviates the need for tucking in yet another layer. Close the deal with a streamlined black pant and lady-like jacket
Shop the pieces: Wolford Colorado Bodysuit, $250; Tory Burch Jacket, $300; Nili Lotan Culottes, $330; Alexander Birman Slingback, $750; Cuyana Bag, $245
6. The Going-Out Look
Transition a warm weather dress to a going-out staple with a form-fitting black bodysuit. While the mix-and-match possibilities are endless, we love to punch it up with an on-trend animal print.
Shop the pieces: Wolford Colorado Bodysuit; $250.00, Nili Lotan Dress; $267 (similar), Stuart Weitzman Booties; $575 (similar), Mansur Gavriel Bag; $595.00, Alighieri Hair Pin; $220
7. The Fancy Dinner Look
Need a solution for your favorite sheer blouse? Pop on this multi-tasking turtleneck to paint the town red.
Shop the pieces: Wolford Colorado Bodysuit; $250, Dolce & Gabbanna Top; $585 (similar), Prada Skirt; $3,650 (similar); Aldo Heels; $85; H&M Bag; $18
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
