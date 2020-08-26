Hair Barrettes, Clips, and Pins Perfect for Your Next Zoom

Hair barrettes are back in full force, and if you haven't hopped on this accessory trend already, what are you waiting for? Barrettes are the answer to bad hair days or a drab outfit (and as a bonus, they make for a great Instagram shot). Clip your hair back with a statement barrette or sport a high pony, or go full Dorit Kemsley at the RHOBH reunion with a full head of crystal hair pins, clips, and barrettes. These days, we live in a world of "from the neck up"—WFH looks, Zoom meetings, virtual parties and dates—so a great accessory is more important than ever. Give your sweatsuit that little extra something with some glitzy bobby pins or a bold barrette. We've searched high and low for the coolest clips in town—here are 20 options ranging from pearls to crystals to chains, and we guarantee you'll want them all.

1. Dannijo Kani Heart Hair Clip $32.00 at dannijo.com Pull your hair back with this yellow heart clip—the perfect way to add a pop of color to a bland look.

2. TASHA Imitation Pearl Hair Clips $28.00 at nordstrom.com Pearl hair clips are a cult favorite. This girly accessory has been seen absolutely everywhere.

3. Madewell Stone Heart Hair Pins $12.99 at madewell.com These stone heart pins are simple and sweet. Pair them with a floral dress for the ultimate feminine look or with jeans and a t-shirt to add an extra something.

4. Valet Studio Shiloh Clip Red $39.00 at valetstudio.com Valet Studio has so many statement hair clips, it's hard to choose just one. Bad hair day got you down? Throw in the Shiloh clip—its mesmerizing psychedelic swirls will distract from your messy mop.

5. Asos Butterfly Hair Clips $13.00 at us.asos.com Channel the aughts with these butterfly clips. Nostalgia guaranteed.

6. Eliou Nazar Barrette $84.00 at eliou-eliou.com Protect yourself from bad hair days with this Eliou evil eye barrette. Sport some evil eye jewelry to keep with the theme.

7. Lelet NY Crinkle Barrette $158.00 at leletny.com Pull back your messy mane with this sleek metallic crinkle barrette.

8. Frasier Sterling Yin Yang Hair Clippies $22.00 at frasiersterling.com Balance out your look with these fun yin/yang clips with rhinestone details. Wear them together or solo depending on your mood.

9. BaubleBar Slim Custom Hair Clip $32.00 at baublebar.com If you're a sucker for anything personalized, BaubleBar has you covered with their custom hair clips. Coming in a variety of different colors, these would make an amazing gift for your gal pals or even bridesmaids.

10. LeLe Sadoughi Petite Jet Jeweled Bow Barrette $15.00 at lelesadoughi.com Sometimes an outfit calls for a big 'ol bow barrette. But if the sight of a pink bow makes you squirm, this is a great option. The velvet and jeweled grommets give this girly accessory an edge.

11. Kitsch Classic Rhinestone Bobby Pins $49.00 at mykitsch.com These rhinestone bobby pins are the answer to all of your WFH woes. Glitz up your favorite sweatsuit and turn heads during your next Zoom meeting.

12. Pixie Market Silver Link Chain Barrette $16.00 at pixiemarket.com We are seeing chain-link jewelry everywhere, but the chain-link trend is not limited to necklaces and bracelets. Take the trend to your hair by rocking an edgy chain barrette.

13. Serendipitous-Project "Minoa" Hair Clips $40.00 at serendipitous-project.com Serendipitous-Project's Minoa hair clips are fabulous. They're made of natural abalone shell, and the color just jumps out at you. These would look amazing with an all-white end-of-summer look.

14. Versace Tribute Medusa Hair Accessory $24.00 at 24s.com An outfit can always use a little touch of Versace. Have your own Elizabeth Hurley moment with this Medusa hair clip paired with your favorite LBD.

15. SHASHI Celeste Barrette $36.00 at revolve.com There's nothing better than that perfect bouncy blowout ahead of a night out on the town. Elevate your 'do with this celestial barrette—I guarantee it'll be an out-of-this-world look.

16. Cult Gaia Ria Set Of Two Embellished Acrylic Hair Clips $45.00 at net-a-porter.com Sometimes an easy half-up, half-down style is the best we can do on a busy day. But it's time to lose the boring black claw clip and trade it in for this embellished clip. It requires the same amount of energy but looks way more "done up."

17. Anthropologie Ayla Hair Clip Set $24.00 at anthropologie.com The Ayla hair clip set is super versatile, coming with four sleek gold hair clips that will look great with any color, texture, or type of hair. Wear all four together and make a statement or just one for a simple touch of gold.

18. Prada Triangle Logo Hair Clips $420.00 at farfetch.com The iconic Prada logo is back and taking center stage—think of the re-edition nylon mini bags—and the nostalgia is real. Take a trip down memory lane with these logo hair clips that your aughts self would have loved.

19. Danijo Limor Hair Pin Set $60.00 at dannijo.com One word comes to mind when I see this pin set: GLAM. Pull your hair back into a tight ballerina bun and add these pins and you'll have the perfect Instagram. No need to thank me.