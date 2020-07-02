Scrunchies have made a major and socially acceptable comeback, but why did they really ever go away? The scrunchie was an '80s and '90s accessories staple, but one so bold and so specific, it should never have ever really been "out." It felt like a real betrayal when accessories enthusiast Carrie Bradshaw infamously dismissed them in her review of Berger's book ("You have your leading lady running all over town wearing a scrunchie. A SCA-RUNCHIE!"). Why do you gotta be such a hater, Carrie? Scrunchies mysteriously look as good with a workout set as they do with a sexy slip dress—can many other accessories do the same?

That said, rocking a scrunchie is not for the faint of heart. It is a fun-loving accessory that commands attention, so it's important to play into that. Smaller, more subtle scrunchies don't really have the same effect. We've rounded up a broad selection of scrunchies in various prints, textures and levels of volume and encourage you to take it up a notch. Go big or go back to your regular elastic. Why? Because a scrunchie is simply not just a hair tie, it's a statement.