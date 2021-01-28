Often when we talk about getting dressed, we focus on the outward pieces—a great fall coat, a cool shirt, maybe some trendy bottoms—but we don't talk enough about undergarments. Personally, I'm a stickler for matching my bra (when I do wear one) to my underwear. It makes me feel like I have my life together, and after taking a peek into my intimates drawer, I realize I only mainly lace bralettes. I'm drawn to the romantic, flirty vibes lace bras evoke, and I know I'm not alone. A quick search on Google shows me many retailers carry a lacy bra or two—where there is demand, there is supply—proving that this style will always be a staple in one's intimates collection. Whether you're looking for a new lace bra or perhaps I've convinced you to buy your very first (do it! you'll thank me later!), check out the best options on the market right now, ahead.