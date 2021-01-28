16 Lace Bras That'll Bring You Joy as Soon as You Slip Them On
Two words: flirty and romantic.
By Shelby Comroe , Marina Liao published
Often when we talk about getting dressed, we focus on the outward pieces—a great fall coat, a cool shirt, maybe some trendy bottoms—but we don't talk enough about undergarments. Personally, I'm a stickler for matching my bra (when I do wear one) to my underwear. It makes me feel like I have my life together, and after taking a peek into my intimates drawer, I realize I only mainly lace bralettes. I'm drawn to the romantic, flirty vibes lace bras evoke, and I know I'm not alone. A quick search on Google shows me many retailers carry a lacy bra or two—where there is demand, there is supply—proving that this style will always be a staple in one's intimates collection. Whether you're looking for a new lace bra or perhaps I've convinced you to buy your very first (do it! you'll thank me later!), check out the best options on the market right now, ahead.
Aerie Paradise Lace Padded Plunge Bralette
Padded Lace Bra
Aerie fans know that its undergarments are affordable, comfortable, and never fail to make us feel good about ourselves. I particularly love this plunging neckline lace bralette—the deep cut makes my boobs look bigger than they are—which comes in multiple hues.
Out From Under Lovely In Lace Underwire Bra
Hot Pink Lace Bra
If you yawn at the thought of wearing neutral undergarments, then this hot pink bra is for you. It's spicy, cool, and has a personality all on its own.
H&M Push-Up Bralette
Push-Up Lace Bra
You like push-up bras and you're on a budget—this H&M one is for you. The undergarment features adjustable shoulder straps, underwire cups with removable inserts, and a hook-and-eye fastener in the back.
Lively Lace Strapless Bra
Strapless Lace Bra
There are very few occasions (mostly weddings and other special events) that require me to wear strapless bras, but when I have to I always wear my Lively option. This bra is comfortable and won't slide down your body no matter how much you sweat or bounce around.
Les Girls Les Boys Snake Lace Triangle Bra
Front Hook Lace Bra
If you're always struggling with hooking your bra strap from behind, consider only wearing bras with a front closure. (Once you own one, you'll never go back to the old ways.) This Les Girls Les Boys option comes in a semi-sheer pattern lace with triangle cups.
Love Vera Amina Exposed Cup Bra Set Violet
Sexy Lace Bralette
This unlined bralette is sexy—there's no doubt about that. The sensuous lace undergarment comes with under-the-boob cutouts that make it provocative and cool. Note the tiny satin bow embellishments, too.
Savage X Fenty Floral Lace Convertible T-Shirt Bra
T-Shirt Lace Bra
Rihanna designed the best supportive lace t-shirt bra out there, and it comes in multiple colors. Bless. Tip: Stock up on a few hues so you can rotate them for a longer lasting wear.
ThirdLove 24/7 Lace Balconette Bra
Yellow Lace Balconette Bra
There's something sexy about wearing a hint of color underneath your clothes, even if no one else can see it. I love this yellow lace balconette style because it's feminine, romantic, and provides a subtle lift to support your boobs. The bra is available in cups A–I, including half-cups, and bands 30 to 48!
Cosabella Pixie Lace Triangle Bralette
Animal Print Lace Bra
This printed stretch Italian lace bralette has double-layered cups and a wireless bra design, so at the end of a long day you're not left with red waistband marks.
Dolce&Gabbana Soft Cut Satin Bra With Lace
Fancy Lace Bra
If you think Europeans do it better when it comes to undergarments, you'll want to opt for Dolce & Gabbana's silk bra. It's pretty enough to show off underneath your daytime ensembles, so let it peek out from under a cardigan or button-down shirt.
Love Stories Love Lace Ombré Bralette
Ombré Lace Bra
One of my favorite bra brands is Love Stories, simply for their super-feminine pieces. This one is made from soft satin and flirty floral lace.
Freya Fancies Plunge Balcony Bra
Lace Balcony Bra
This balcony bra will provide extra support and give your girls a slight lift. Wear with the matching lace thong for a complete set you can break out for special occasions, or if you're just feeling yourself on a random Tuesday night.
Journelle Allegra Balconette Bra
Black Lace Balconette Bra
This balconette bra will give your girls a slight lift, but not too much, the way some push-up bras can. Wear with the matching lace panty for a complete set you can break out for special occasions or if you're just feeling yourself on a random Tuesday night.
Hanky Panky Chérie Triangle Bralette
A White Lace Bra
For my see-through, not-work-appropriate tops, I love to layer a white bralette underneath. This works best if your boobs are on the petite size and you don't need as much support.
Liberte Bowery Mesh Plunge Bra
Unlined Cups Lace Bra
This bra is designed to adapt to your natural curves. We love the sheer portion on top of the lace for that extra-special design touch.
Lasette The Sette
Black Lace Bra
This black bra is made from 100 percent lace with no underwire and barely-there cups if you're looking for the most minimalist undergarment. Wear with the coordinating high-waisted panties.
Shelby Comroe is the Credits Editor and Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire covering all things fashion and giving credit where credit is due. Check her out @shelbycomroe on Instagram if buying designer handbags is your idea of a retirement plan!
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla