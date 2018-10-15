5 Stylish Winter Outfits to Wear When You Take That Snowstorm Selfie

Don't worry, these looks will keep you warm too.
There's nothing more unbearable than dressing for a frigid winter morning. If you didn't plan out your outfit the night before, it's easy to slip into the same three pieces you've been wearing all season long: a black sweater, black high-waisted skinny jeans, and black boots. Yes, I've been taking the easy way out.
So I've made a resolution to challenge myself. The first step isn't to shop for a whole new wardrobe, it's to breathe new life into my old winter items by reworking those pieces into a completely new outfit. For some quick inspiration, look to the street style stars who always have a few styling tricks up their puffy sleeves. I've decoded their genius hacks, below, for my sake and yours.
There's no avoiding layers if you want to stay warm. Fashion-girls start with a leopard coat, below that, a leather jacket or checked blazer to contrast the animal print. One more layer down, you've got a cashmere or wool sweater paired with a skirt. Ankle boots and tights make for the perfect finishing touches.
Shop similar pieces: 1. & Other Stories sweater, $89; 2. BB Dakota blazer, $100; 3. J.Crew opaque tights, $19; 4. Mango leopard faux-fur coat, $170; 5. & Other Stories skirt, $59; 6. Dion Lee chelsea boot, $890
For those still in denial that summer is truly over, a fun floral puffer might ease your pain. It's such a statement piece that you can go subtle with your other items, like black skinny jeans and Converse kicks. A white crossbody bag completes your street style–worthy #OOTD.
Shop similar pieces: 1. Frame skinny jeans, $185; 2. Naf Naf floral down jacket, $114; 3. Loeffler Randall rider bag, $350; 4. Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, $75
Stand out in a sea of black coats with a metallic jacket. This season you'll find the color splashed on shearling outerwear and puffers, giving you plenty of opportunities to shine—literally. Take a cue from fashion influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni and style yours with an all-black ensemble consisting of a hoodie and skinny jeans. You don't need to over accessorize in this case, sneaks and a chic bag will do.
Shop similar pieces: 1. 7 for All Mankind black jeans, $199; 2. H&M fur-lined jacket, $28; 3. Simon Miller lunchbag, $290; 4. Helmut Lang hoodie, $255; 5. Koio leather sneakers, $248
There's no rule that says you can't wear springtime colors in the winter. Build an outfit around a pastel-colored coat (winter blues, anyone?), matching your earrings and shoes to your outerwear. If you're feeling brave, tuck your sweater into a leather miniskirt sans tights. Bonus: The pastel coat transitions seamlessly from winter to spring.
Shop similar pieces: 1. Kensie fur teddy coat, $111; 2. Boohoo oversize jumper, $20; 3. Rag & Bone patent skirt, $595; 4. Kate Spade New York stud earrings, $38; 5. Clare V. wristlet, $275; 6. Aeyde naomi ankle boots, $271
Knit pants have the comfort of sweats, but a more elevated finish. Opt for similarly colored separates to create a matching set. Then, throw on an oversize blazer and swap your couch slippers for a pair of sock boots. The ensemble looks smart and sophisticated, while remaining as comfy as PJs. Sunglasses optional.
Shop similar pieces: 1.Veronica Beard dickey jacket, $545; 2. Nanushka tigre pants, $320; 3. Vince cashmere sweater, $295; 4. Le Specs sunglasses, $59; 5. Mango sock boots, $80