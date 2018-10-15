image
Today's Top Stories
1
These Mascaras Will Double Your Lash Volume
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition
2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having a Baby!
US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-AFTERMATH
3
How You Can Help Hurricane Michael Survivors Now
image
4
15 Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Charities
image
5
Just 56 Photos of Prince Harry With Kids

5 Stylish Winter Outfits to Wear When You Take That Snowstorm Selfie

Don't worry, these looks will keep you warm too.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

There's nothing more unbearable than dressing for a frigid winter morning. If you didn't plan out your outfit the night before, it's easy to slip into the same three pieces you've been wearing all season long: a black sweater, black high-waisted skinny jeans, and black boots. Yes, I've been taking the easy way out.

So I've made a resolution to challenge myself. The first step isn't to shop for a whole new wardrobe, it's to breathe new life into my old winter items by reworking those pieces into a completely new outfit. For some quick inspiration, look to the street style stars who always have a few styling tricks up their puffy sleeves. I've decoded their genius hacks, below, for my sake and yours.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Pile on the Layers
image
Getty ImagesDesign by Morgan McMullen

There's no avoiding layers if you want to stay warm. Fashion-girls start with a leopard coat, below that, a leather jacket or checked blazer to contrast the animal print. One more layer down, you've got a cashmere or wool sweater paired with a skirt. Ankle boots and tights make for the perfect finishing touches.

Shop similar pieces: 1. & Other Stories sweater, $89; 2. BB Dakota blazer, $100; 3. J.Crew opaque tights, $19; 4. Mango leopard faux-fur coat, $170; 5. & Other Stories skirt, $59; 6. Dion Lee chelsea boot, $890

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 Bundle Up in a Floral Puffer Coat
image
Getty ImagesDesign by Morgan McMullen

For those still in denial that summer is truly over, a fun floral puffer might ease your pain. It's such a statement piece that you can go subtle with your other items, like black skinny jeans and Converse kicks. A white crossbody bag completes your street style–worthy #OOTD.

Shop similar pieces: 1. Frame skinny jeans, $185; 2. Naf Naf floral down jacket, $114; 3. Loeffler Randall rider bag, $350; 4. Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, $75

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Don't Fear Metallic Outerwear
image
Getty ImagesDesign by Morgan McMullen

Stand out in a sea of black coats with a metallic jacket. This season you'll find the color splashed on shearling outerwear and puffers, giving you plenty of opportunities to shine—literally. Take a cue from fashion influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni and style yours with an all-black ensemble consisting of a hoodie and skinny jeans. You don't need to over accessorize in this case, sneaks and a chic bag will do.

Shop similar pieces: 1. 7 for All Mankind black jeans, $199; 2. H&M fur-lined jacket, $28; 3. Simon Miller lunchbag, $290; 4. Helmut Lang hoodie, $255; 5. Koio leather sneakers, $248

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Embrace Winter Pastels
image
Getty ImagesDesign by Morgan McMullen

There's no rule that says you can't wear springtime colors in the winter. Build an outfit around a pastel-colored coat (winter blues, anyone?), matching your earrings and shoes to your outerwear. If you're feeling brave, tuck your sweater into a leather miniskirt sans tights. Bonus: The pastel coat transitions seamlessly from winter to spring.

Shop similar pieces: 1. Kensie fur teddy coat, $111; 2. Boohoo oversize jumper, $20; 3. Rag & Bone patent skirt, $595; 4. Kate Spade New York stud earrings, $38; 5. Clare V. wristlet, $275; 6. Aeyde naomi ankle boots, $271

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Cozy Up in a Knitted Set
image
Getty ImagesDesign by Morgan McMullen

Knit pants have the comfort of sweats, but a more elevated finish. Opt for similarly colored separates to create a matching set. Then, throw on an oversize blazer and swap your couch slippers for a pair of sock boots. The ensemble looks smart and sophisticated, while remaining as comfy as PJs. Sunglasses optional.

Shop similar pieces: 1.Veronica Beard dickey jacket, $545; 2. Nanushka tigre pants, $320; 3. Vince cashmere sweater, $295; 4. Le Specs sunglasses, $59; 5. Mango sock boots, $80

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Winter Fashion 2018
image
The Clothes You Need for Your Next Ski Trip
Street Style : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
What to Wear to a Winter Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
10 Snow Boots You'll Want to Wear This Winter
image
7 Stylish Winter Outfit Ideas for the Office
image
The Coolest Accessories to Shop this Winter
image
31 Winter-to-Spring Outfits
image
30 Looks That Will Break Your Winter Fashion Rut
image How to Wear Your Summer Tops in Winter
image How to Wear Brights All Winter
image The One Layering Piece You Need This Winter