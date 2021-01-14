How to Style a Beret
The staple you're missing.
By Taylor Ayers published
As we're all aware, the French just know what they're doing when it comes to style. Over the years, you've doubtlessly attempted to emulate that je ne sais quoi that is synonymous with French-girl fashion. But there's one staple of Parisienne style you may have avoided for fear of not being able to pull it off: The beret. This iconic chapeau has been a runway staple for fashion houses for years, and style icons like Rihanna, Princess Di and Cher Horowitz have worn this headpiece with ease. And now, so can you! The beret is such a versatile accessory and comes in many different fabrics, from the classic wool-felt to cool and edgy leather. It gives a touch of femininity to any look it's paired with. Here, seven outfits we've styled to show you how to confidently accessorize any outfit with a beret.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
