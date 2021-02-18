As we go into another season of digital shows and presentations, New York Fashion Week continues to look different from years past. It also has a new name: CFDA chairman Tom Ford announced that New York Fashion Week will be renamed "The American Collections Calendar" and expand beyond its typical seven days. With a growing number of American designers showcasing their collections later in the season and sometimes outside of New York—whether that be in Europe, Asia, or other key markets—the CFDA will now include all American designers within the calendar and on Runway360, its digital platform, regardless of location or collection release date.

Season after season, NYFW has proven to be a wonderfully surprising mix of household names and emerging talent. In 2021, with COVID restrictions still in place, designers kept up the creativity by showcasing their collections in interesting ways safely and virtually. From buzz-worthy castings like Ella Emhoff's runway debut at Proenza Schouler to a full CGI collection by PH5, ahead are our favorite looks from NYFW.

