London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: The Top Looks

Emerging young designers stole the show.

By Shelby Comroe
lfw fw 21
Design by Bridget Burns

Rather than jet from New York to London, fashion editors are safely enjoying the 2021 shows from the comfort of their own home. But even in the midst of the ongoing pandemic and another fully virtual season, the Brits are still doing what they do best—creating show-stopping collections. For years, British fashion has become known for its vibrancy, bright colors, youth, and experimental designs, so it comes as no surprise that the emerging young designers supported by Fashion East stole the show. From pleats to prints, ruffles, and more, these are our favorite looks from LFW.

lfw fw 21
Courtesy of A.W.A.K.E. MODE
1 of 72
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of A.W.A.K.E. MODE
2 of 72
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of A.W.A.K.E. MODE
3 of 72
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Alessandra Rich
4 of 72
Alessandra Rich
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Alessandra Rich
5 of 72
Alessandra Rich
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Alessandra Rich
6 of 72
Alessandra Rich
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Art School
7 of 72
Art School
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Art School
8 of 72
Art School
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Art School
9 of 72
Art School
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Bora Aksu
10 of 72
Bora Aksu
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Bora Aksu
11 of 72
Bora Aksu
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Bora Aksu
12 of 72
Bora Aksu
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Chopova Lowena
13 of 72
Chopova Lowena
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Chopova Lowena
14 of 72
Chopova Lowena
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Chopova Lowena
15 of 72
Chopova Lowena
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Daniel W. Fletcher
16 of 72
Daniel W. Fletcher
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Daniel W. Fletcher
17 of 72
Daniel W. Fletcher
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Daniel W. Fletcher
18 of 72
Daniel W. Fletcher
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Dundas
19 of 72
Dundas
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Dundas
20 of 72
Dundas
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Dundas
21 of 72
Dundas
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Duro Olowu
22 of 72
Duro Olowu
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Duro Olowu
23 of 72
Duro Olowu
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Duro Olowu
24 of 72
Duro Olowu
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
25 of 72
Emilia Wickstead
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
26 of 72
Emilia Wickstead
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
27 of 72
Emilia Wickstead
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Erdem
28 of 72
Erdem
lfw fw21
Courtesy of Erdem
29 of 72
Erdem
lfw fw 21
Courtesy of Erdem
30 of 72
Erdem
