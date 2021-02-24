London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: The Top Looks
Emerging young designers stole the show.
Design by Bridget Burns
Rather than jet from New York to London, fashion editors are safely enjoying the 2021 shows from the comfort of their own home. But even in the midst of the ongoing pandemic and another fully virtual season, the Brits are still doing what they do best—creating show-stopping collections. For years, British fashion has become known for its vibrancy, bright colors, youth, and experimental designs, so it comes as no surprise that the emerging young designers supported by Fashion East stole the show. From pleats to prints, ruffles, and more, these are our favorite looks from LFW.
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
Alessandra Rich
Alessandra Rich
Alessandra Rich
Alessandra Rich
Alessandra Rich
Alessandra Rich
Art School
Art School
Art School
Art School
Art School
Art School
Bora Aksu
Bora Aksu
Bora Aksu
Bora Aksu
Bora Aksu
Bora Aksu
Chopova Lowena
Chopova Lowena
Chopova Lowena
Chopova Lowena
Chopova Lowena
Chopova Lowena
Daniel W. Fletcher
Daniel W. Fletcher
Daniel W. Fletcher
Daniel W. Fletcher
Daniel W. Fletcher
Daniel W. Fletcher
Dundas
Dundas
Dundas
Dundas
Dundas
Dundas
Duro Olowu
Duro Olowu
Duro Olowu
Duro Olowu
Duro Olowu
Duro Olowu
Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Erdem
Erdem
Erdem
Erdem
Erdem
Erdem
